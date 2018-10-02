Tuesday, October 02, 2018 Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus expected to sport a triple camera setup: Report

S10 will have a dual-camera system, while only the S10 Plus will be privy to a triple-camera system.

While it was long believed that the Galaxy S10 would be a triple-camera phone, the title of the first Samsung device with three-cameras has officially gone to the Galaxy A7. If rumours are to be believed, then a quad-camera Galaxy A9 may also be making its way very soon. However, as of now, we have what seems to be the rumoured specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10's triple-camera system.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

The report by Sammobile states that Galaxy S10 Plus may come with the Galaxy S9’s 12 MP camera with an f/1.5 - f/2.4 variable aperture lens as the primary sensor. The second sensor is believed to be a 16 MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 123-degree field of view, which is, in fact, being termed as the super wide-angle lens.

Completing the triple-camera is a 13 MP sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. The report does not mention what this third sensor could be used for. The report does mention the fact that the wide-angle lens will not be having optical image stabilisation and autofocus.

It would also seem that the Galaxy S10 will have a dual-camera system, similar to the one seen on the S9 Plus while only the S10 Plus will be privy to a triple-camera system.

In any case, we would like you to take this information with a grain of salt as none of this information has been confirmed by official sources.

