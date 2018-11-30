tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy S10 has been in the news for a while now and is expected to come with a bunch of interesting features, the highlight being its in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung is also rumoured to showcase its Galaxy S10 line-up at the February 2019 Mobile World Congress.

As for the in-display fingerprint scanner, a new report suggest that the scanner will source the hardware for the scanner from two suppliers.

Taiwan-based General Interface Solution (GIS) and China's O-film Tech are likely to be the chosen ones to carry out the making of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors for Samsungs flagship Galaxy S10 lineup, as mentioned in a Digitimes report, which quotes industry sources.

As per previous rumours, Samsung Galaxy S10's infinity-o-display has also been reported to be in production.

The report in DigiTimes also states that GIS and O-film tied up with Qualcomm for developing ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor technology. GIS is supposed to have a high yield rate in production and O-film is stated to have high production capacity at lower production cost.

The companies making the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint technology for Galaxy S10 are apparently vying for a contract to supply the sensors to Apple's iPad line-up. Given Apple's ongoing battle with Qualcomm, this might be very unlikely.