tech2 News Staff

With the Android Pie update now rolling out for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, it is time that Samsung start a wider roll-out of the latest Android version on all its compatible phones. To that end, Samsung has come out with a roadmap highlighting the time frame during which these updates will start coming.

The report by AllaboutSamsung says that as far as the company's current flagship, the Galaxy Note 9, is concerned, Android Pie is set to hit somewhere in February. This is in contrast to Samsung's earlier promise of giving the update in January as Beta testing of the Android Pie-based OneUI has already started earlier this month on the Note 9.

Also, the roadmap mentions that Samsung will start the roll-out for the S9 and S9 Plus in January when in fact the stable update is already out on both devices, albeit in only a few regions.

The Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8 are also in line to receive the update sometime in March. However, the flagships of 2016, which include the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, will not be getting the Pie update and it is suspected that the reason is that both these phones have already gotten two cycles of Android updates.

Mid-range devices such as the Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018), and also the Galaxy Tab S4 will be receiving the update in April next year.

In July we shall see the update for the Galaxy J7 and J7 Duo while in September next year the update will be rolled out to the Galaxy J3 (2017) and Galaxy Xcover4 and Galaxy Tab S3.

It is worthwhile to note that while Samsung has provided a roadmap, it is not quite certain that the company will stick to the given timeframe. Possibilities are there that the update is delayed or that a few of the devices might receive the axe.