Friday, November 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ starts receiving One UI with Android 9 Pie beta

The update is currently only available in South Korea, US, may soon come to Germany.

tech2 News Staff Nov 16, 2018 14:01 PM IST

Samsung recently announced a completely reimagined UI for its Galaxy phones — One UI. The new interface, which is based on Android 9 Pie, was showed off with features like dark mode, new design language, improved one-hand usability, among other things.

According to a report by SamMobile, a beta version of the new UI is now rolling out. The beta, however, is only being rolled out in South Korea and the US (according to Android Police), and will soon reach Germany as well (reported XDA Developer).

Samsung S9 Plus. Tech2.

Samsung S9 Plus. Tech2.

This update brings official Android 9 Pie to Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones with all of One UI’s newest improvements. The entire changelog of all the new features and improvements that come with the update, has been shared by XDA Developer.

Reportedly, Android 9 Pie beta updates will come on a bi-weekly basis starting 16 November until the end of the year. Which means, there will be at least three updates in this beta program.

In case you haven't, and you want to be a part of the One UI beta program (mind your geographical location), you can head to the Samsung Members or the Samsung+ app, where you should see an option for enrolling in the beta program when you hit the “Notices” button.

From there, head to Settings > Software updates > Download updates manually, and if you are in the US or South Korea, you will be able to use the latest Android Pie operating system on your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

Samsung One UI

Samsung to roll out its newest Android skin, One UI, for Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8

Nov 12, 2018

Samsung One UI

Samsung One UI to redesign user experience to make using large screen phones easier

Nov 08, 2018

Android vs iOS

iOS gains market in the US, used by 40 percent users in the country: Report

Nov 07, 2018

Dark Mode

Google confirms dark mode in Android OS helps with saving battery life

Nov 09, 2018

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus can hide the notch under developer settings in Android 9.0 Pie beta

Nov 06, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to compensate ex-workers who have serious work-related illnesses

Nov 02, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018