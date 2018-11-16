tech2 News Staff

Samsung recently announced a completely reimagined UI for its Galaxy phones — One UI. The new interface, which is based on Android 9 Pie, was showed off with features like dark mode, new design language, improved one-hand usability, among other things.

According to a report by SamMobile, a beta version of the new UI is now rolling out. The beta, however, is only being rolled out in South Korea and the US (according to Android Police), and will soon reach Germany as well (reported XDA Developer).

This update brings official Android 9 Pie to Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones with all of One UI’s newest improvements. The entire changelog of all the new features and improvements that come with the update, has been shared by XDA Developer.

Reportedly, Android 9 Pie beta updates will come on a bi-weekly basis starting 16 November until the end of the year. Which means, there will be at least three updates in this beta program.

In case you haven't, and you want to be a part of the One UI beta program (mind your geographical location), you can head to the Samsung Members or the Samsung+ app, where you should see an option for enrolling in the beta program when you hit the “Notices” button.

From there, head to Settings > Software updates > Download updates manually, and if you are in the US or South Korea, you will be able to use the latest Android Pie operating system on your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.