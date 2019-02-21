Thursday, February 21, 2019 Back to
Samsung reported to launch three Galaxy A series smartphones in India on 28 Feb

Samsung is expecting to achieve $4 billion in sales from the Galaxy A phones in India.

tech2 News Staff Feb 21, 2019 13:49:15 IST

It's not even 24 hours yet since Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 series at the Unpacked event held in San Francisco and now the company is already expected to launch its new budget-friendly Galaxy A lineup in India.

As per a report in SamMobile, the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 are expected to roll out on 28 February and are said to be made official just a day before the launch of the Galaxy M30. These models are rumoured to be the first batch of phones followed by Galaxy A50 in the second batch.

Samsung Galaxy M20.

With Xiaomi having emerged as the brand with the most volumes shipped in the last quarter, it looks like Samsung wants to bombard the budget segment with affordably priced devices. The launch of the Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series seems like a move by Samsung to change the dynamics in the Indian smartphone market.

Samsung is expecting to achieve $4 billion in sales from the Galaxy A phones in India till the end of 2019.

Recently the entire specs sheet of the A10, A30 and A50 was leaked online.

The Galaxy A10 is said to come in a plastic body with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display and HD+ resolution and a V-shaped notch might house the 5 MP front-facing camera.

On the other hand, the A30 might not just sport a plastic body, but a "glossy plastic" body, as per the report. The phone is said to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The Galaxy A50 is expected to be the high-end model of the three reported. The phone might feature the same dimensions as the A30 in addition to an in-display fingerprint scanner.

All three devices will come with a 4,000 mAh battery pack.

Leaked specifications of Samsung Galaxy A Series (2019). Image: My Smart Price

