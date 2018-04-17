The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be the next flagship to be launched by Samsung. Going by the trends over the years, the smartphone is expected to be launched in August.

It is reported to come with an under-display fingerprint scanner. New leaks suggest that the Note 9 will come with an Apple iPhone X like notch on the top of the display.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Samsung has filed a patent for a smartphone in China that shows a notch on the top of the display. The patent image shows a full-screen display with a notch on the top. The notch accommodates earpiece and sensors as seen in the image. The rear camera too has been shifted to the left, as compared to the centrally aligned camera seen on Samsung devices.

The camera alignment on the smartphone looks like the one seen on Apple iPhone 8 Plus.

The patented device comes with a headphone jack at the bottom. Samsung used to provide a physical button to trigger its virtual assistant Bixby on the high-end smartphones but the Bixby button is missing on the device. The report mentions that it's not sure whether the smartphone will be a Note 9 or the Galaxy S10.

There is no fingerprint scanner seen on the patented device and hence it reaffirms that Samsung might bring an under-display fingerprint on the next device. The report also mentions that the curved display seen on the patent images follows Apple's strategy to accommodate the driver underneath the panel.

The SIM tray has been placed on the top of the device. A recent report suggested that the Note 9 is likely to be code-named as 'Crown'. An earlier report mentioned that the smartphone will come with a 4,000 mAh battery and a 6.4-inch display.