Samsung patent reveals that company could be working on a phone with a flexible sliding display

The main reason for this flexible sliding display would be to provide an extremely high screen to body ratio.


tech2 News StaffOct 04, 2019 12:58:32 IST

Samsung had announced the Galaxy Fold smartphone globally in February but had consequently postponed the sale of the device as it had a lot of key hardware faults. Now after more than 7 months, the device is available for purchase and reports are already coming in that the company is working on a new type of smartphone with a flexible display.

Samsung patent for a flexible display.

As per a patent spotted by Gizmochina, the South Korean smartphone giant looks to be working on a sliding touch screen display which can conceal the top bezel. On top of this, this screen is flexible as well. The display happens to be attached to a complex rack and pinion mechanism which allows it to slide up and down. The illustration on the patent shows that whenever a user receives a call the display can be slid down to reveal the earpiece and camera.

The main reason for this flexible sliding display would be to provide an extremely high screen to body ratio, something that the Mi Mix 3 has implemented already but the mechanism is far less intuitive than what this Samsung patent shows. However, do not expect that this patent confirms that Samsung will launch a smartphone like this since many patents do not see the light of day.

