Android 10 open beta now rolling out for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: How to download

Here's what's new in the new Android 10 open beta update for OnePlu 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.


tech2 News StaffSep 04, 2019 08:08:42 IST

The same day that Google released the final build of the Android 10 for Pixel users, OnePlus also released the open beta for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users.

OnePlus announced in its official blog the release of Oxygen OS-based Android 10 Open Beta 1 for its flagship phones. With this release, there are the expected bug fixes from previous developer preview builds as well as some added Oxygen OS features.

Also read: Xiaomi rolling out stable Android 10 build for Redmi K20 Pro in China and India

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium, most-expensive OnePlus smartphone till date. Image: tech2

The changelog is as follows:

System

  • Upgraded to Android 10
  • Brand new UI design
  • Enhanced location permissions for privacy
  • New customization feature in the Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full-screen Gestures

  • Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
  • Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

  • New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display

  • Supported intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display)

Message

  • Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)

Known Issues

  • Application compatibility issues
  • Low probability of system lag and stability issues

Android 10 open beta for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: How to download

Notably, as is the case with any beta software, installing this on a primary device must be done with caution. The following method will not erase the data on your phone, but it's a good practice to backup your data before getting started.

Also, as OnePlus notes, make sure that before you start installing the update, you have a minimum of 30 percent battery and 3 GB of internal storage available.

  • Start with downloading the latest ROM upgrade zip package for OnePlus 7 (OTA ZIP) or OnePlus 7 Pro (OTA ZIP).
  • Then, copy the upgrade package to the phone storage.
  • Now, head to Settings > System > System Updates. Here click the top right icon > Local upgrade. Click on the corresponding installation package > Upgrade
  • Once the upgrade is complete, click Restart.
  • The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting.
    And you are done.

And in case you don't enjoy the open beta and would like to return to the stable version, you can follow the steps below. However, do note that this process will erase all your data. So, do not forget to backup.

  • Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package.
  • Copy the Rollback package (OnePlus 7/OnePlus 7 Pro) to the phone storage.
  • Go to Settings > System > System Updates > Local upgrade.
  • After the upgrade is complete, click Restart.
  • The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting.
  • Update successful.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


