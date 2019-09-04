Wednesday, September 04, 2019Back to
Xiaomi rolling out stable Android 10 build for Redmi K20 Pro in China and India

The Android 10 update by Xiaomi arrives on the same day as Google’s release on Pixel devices


tech2 News StaffSep 04, 2019 08:08:33 IST

In a surprising move, Xiaomi has started pushing a stable Android 10 update to the Redmi K20 Pro in China and India. The Chinese manufacturer is the third company to release a stable build of the latest version of Android on the day of launch, the same day Pixel devices receive the update.

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a gorgeous design.

XDA reported that Xiaomi had been recruiting beta testers for MIUI running Android 10 throughout the last month, indicative of an update coming out earlier than usual. The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) already received an Android 10 beta update last month that was also a sign that work was underway to bring the latest version to the device sooner.

Redmi K20 Pro users can update their devices to the latest version of MIUI (version 10.4.4.0) to install Android 10. If you haven’t received the update, you can either wait for the official OTA rollout or download and flash the image file of the update. However, the latter is recommended only for experienced users.

Apart from Xiaomi, only Pixel devices and the Essential Phone received the stable build of Android 10. Additionally, the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7 received Android 10 open beta updates.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


