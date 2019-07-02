Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
Samsung Mobile head DJ Koh reportedly admits to pushing Galaxy Fold 'before it was ready'

DJ Koh told a small group of reporters that his decision on the Galaxy Fold was 'embarrassing'.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 12:52:38 IST

The Galaxy Fold debacle will be remembered in history for a number of reasons, chief among them was how the company tried to put the device on sale even though the complex hardware on the folding device was not completely ready. Today Samsung Mobile head DJ Koh has reportedly admitted that he had tried to "push the Galaxy Fold before it was ready."

Samsung Mobile head DJ Koh reportedly admits to pushing Galaxy Fold before it was ready

Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

As per The Independent, DJ Koh told a small group of reporters that his decision on the Galaxy Fold was 'embarrassing'. The latest update on the device was that it will not be coming out this month at least although there had been previous reports which assured that the hardware shortcomings of the device had been dealt with.

Galaxy Fold made headlines when it was launched earlier this year but unfortunately bringing a new idea to make a smartphone look unique is just not enough.

There has been a lot of back and forth since the call back with the company announcing that all issues had been fixed back in May to more recently when the spokesperson said that no progress has been made.

More recently at a conference held by The Korean Information Display Society in Seoul on 18 June, Samsung Display Vice President, Kim Seong-Cheol, said that most of the screen related issues of Galaxy fold have been "ironed out" and it is "ready" to hit the markets, reported The Investor.

Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


