Samsung reportedly might be working on a cheaper version of Galaxy Note 10

Samsung also launched a toned-down and a cheaper version of Galaxy Note 3 called Galaxy Note 3 Neo.


tech2 News StaffSep 26, 2019 16:25:14 IST

Last month Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 10 series in India at a starting price of Rs 69,999. As per the latest rumours, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer company might be working on the cheaper version of the Galaxy Note 10.

As reported by SamMobile, Samsung is working on a smartphone with model number SM-N770F  and it doesn't exactly fit into the portfolio of any existing Samsung smartphone. Now as per the report, only the Galaxy Note smartphone series comes with a model number that begins with alphabet N and all the smartphones carry a model number lie SM-N9XX. The model number of the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 is SM-N970.

Samsung reportedly might be working on a cheaper version of Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Neo might be the affordable version of Galaxy Note 10. Image: Kaushal/Tech2

Another thing that we should pay attention to is Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo(Review) which comes with model number —  Sm-N750 is the toned down and an affordable version of the Galaxy Note 3. Connecting the two scenarios, it is being speculated that the spotted device could be the toned-down version of Galaxy Note 10 and just like Galaxy Note 3 Neo, it will be priced lesser than the actual Galaxy Note 10 and might be called as Galaxy Note 10 Neo.

Another reason this smartphone in-making is expected to be a non-flagship smartphone is that Samsung is reportedly working on a cheaper foldable smartphone. Reportedly, the model number of Galaxy Fold is SM-F900F and the rumoured affordable phone bears an SM-F700F model number. So it is possible that cheaper version of Galaxy Note 10 is SM-F770F.

