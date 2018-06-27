Samsung launched its Samsung Galaxy J8 in India today and has priced its offering at Rs 18,990. The smartphone will be available for sale in India from 28 June 2018. Samsung's new smartphone will only be available in a single configuration that features 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage along with expandable memory.

It is available in three colour variants: blue, black, and gold and will be available for sale at both offline and online outlets.

The device sports a 6-inch super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio with virtual navigation keys taking up the bottom end. The plastic unibody design features a fingerprint reader at the back. It runs on the Android Oreo 8.0 OS.

The phone comes with a Chat Over Video feature, which was also present in Samsung's A-series and J series phones. Here, the user can watch videos while texting on the phone. A pop-up of the chat appears on one corner and the user can type while watching videos thanks to a transparent overlay.

The device also comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall and Bixby.

Camera-wise, it features a dual camera setup with a 16 MP f/1.7 aperture and 5 MP with an f/1.9 aperture at the rear of the smartphone. The front-facing camera packs in a 16 MP camera with a f/1.9 aperture.

In case of the dual camera setup, it has introduced three camera features such as Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop.

In the Background Blur Shape feature, the user can add soft touches to the blur and add different shapes to it such as hearts or butterflies.

Give the ‘Infinity Touch’ to your picture’s background with the #BackgroundBlurShape of the new 16+5MP #DualRearCamera on #GalaxyJ8. Only 3 days to go for the big launch. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/5uj2gpORLO — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) June 25, 2018

In the Portrait Dolly feature, a GIF image is created where the subject zooms out with the background moving. It intends to give a cinematic effect.

ZOOM out of the ordinary with the #PortraitDolly feature of the new 16+5MP #DualRearCamera on #GalaxyJ8. Make your shots come alive with a cool new zoom effect. 2 days to go, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7oE3Z6dHjF — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) June 26, 2018

Last is the Portrait Backdrop mode where the background gets blurred, or you can add various other effects, letting the subject stand out.

Make your pictures infinitely cool with the #PortraitBackdrop feature of the new 16+5MP #DualRearCamera on #GalaxyJ8. Focus on what matters by blurring the rest and add funky effects to the background for extraordinary clicks. 1 day to go, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Oez2AYCGZq — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) June 27, 2018

Samsung Galaxy J8's primary focus is on its camera. With that there's also a Live Focus feature where you can adjust the blur to sharpen the focus in the forefront. The adjustment can be made after taking a snap.

The device is packed with Snapdragon 450 processor and is powered by 3,500 mAh battery.

It is available on Samsung's e-shop, Paytm, Flipkart, and Amazon. If users buy the device with an ICICI debit or credit card, they will receive a cashback of Rs 2,000. Additionally, those who purchase before 31 July 2018 can also avail a One Time Screen Replacement.