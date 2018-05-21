At an event held in Mumbai, Samsung launched 4 phones in the Galaxy A series and the Galaxy J series.

Samsung's new Galaxy J and Galaxy A series smartphones start from Rs 13,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively.

In the A series, the phones launched were Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+, and in the J series, the phones launched were Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8. The phones feature Samsung's Infinity Display with Super AMOLED technology similar to the unit found on the flagship Galaxy S9 minus the curved edges.

The phones have thin bezels at the top and bottom ends, due to the swapping of the physical home button with software powered in-display home button. Additionally, there is a new 'Chat Over Video' feature that facilitates, like its name, chat over any video for an uninterrupted viewing experience.

The Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A6, and the Galaxy J6 are available on sale from 22 May onwards and Galaxy J8, 20 June onwards - across all Samsung retail stores and online at the Samsung e-shop. The Galaxy A6+ and A6 will be available on Amazon and the Galaxy J8 will be available on Flipkart. The phones will also be available on PayTm Mall.

All the phones run on Android Oreo and are available in blue, black, and gold. They are also enabled with face unlock as an additional security feature.

Customers buying A6+ and A6 through ICICI Bank credit cards pr Paytm will get an additional cashback of Rs 3,000. Customers buying J8 and J6 through ICICI Bank credit cards or Paytm will get an additional cashback of Rs 1,500

Samsung is also offering a 'One time Screen Replacement Offer' for purchases until 20 June.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ is priced at Rs 25,990 and is available only in the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage version. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC.

Coming to the camera specifications, on the rear, the Galaxy A6+ has a dual camera setup comprising of a 16 MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture. There is a 24 MP front-facing camera, with f/1.9 aperture and an adjustable selfie flash.

In terms of design and display, the A6+ is made using a metal unibody, with a 6.0-inch Full HD+ display.

The microSD slot allows expanding the storage up to 256 GB. The device is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A6 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A6 is priced at Rs 22,990 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage version and at Rs 21,990 for the 4 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage version. The device is powered by an Exynos 7 SoC.

For the rear camera, the Galaxy A6 comes with a 16 MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. There is a 16 MP front-facing camera, with an f/1.9 aperture and an adjustable selfie flash.

The A6 similar to the A6+ feature a unibody metal design and a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display.

The microSD slot allows expanding the storage up to 256 GB. The device is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J8 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J8 is priced at Rs 19,990 and is available only in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage version. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC.

Coming to the camera specifications, on the rear, the Galaxy J8 has a dual camera setup comprising a 16 MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. There is a 16 MP front-facing camera, with f/1.9 aperture for selfies.

The J series being the budget smartphone offering from Samsung offers a unibody design made of polycarbonate, inside it sits a 6.0-inch display with an HD+ resolution.

The microSD slot allows expanding the story up to 256 GB and the device is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J6 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J6 is priced at Rs 16,490 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage version and at Rs 13,990 for the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage version. The device is powered by an Exynos 7 SoC.

On the rear camera, the Galaxy A6 has a 13 MP f/1.7 aperture camera while the selfie camera gets an 8 MP sensor with an accompanying selfie flash.

The J6 like its elder sibling features a unibody design made of polycarbonate with a 5.6-inch HD+ display taking up the front face.

The microSD slot allows expanding the storage up to 256 GB and the device is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.