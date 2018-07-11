Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 11 July, 2018 11:15 IST

Samsung is planning a white Galaxy Tab S4 and removing the clip on the S-Pen

Samsung does seem to be banking heavily on the S-Pen this year for the Galaxy Tab S4 and the Note 9.

Leaks and rumours of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 are beginning to show up thick and fast as we near its launch and the newest press render suggests that the tablet may be launched in a white colour shade as well.

The source of the latest image is popular tipster Evan Blass who took to his Twitter account to reveal the image of an alleged Galaxy Tab S4. In the image, the tablet is seen attached to an optional keyboard attachment which will likely be sold separately. With the keyboard snapped on to the tablet, not a lot of the white body can be seen, but we do see the white S-Pen which generally wears the same coat of paint as the body. Based on a render revealed in an earlier report, the Tab S4 will likely feature considerably smaller bezels on all sides, while also sporting a larger 10.5-inch display compared to the 9.7-inch display on the older Tab S3.

Samsung Tab S4 in White. Image: Evan Blass

As far as specifications are concerned, the Tab S4 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and feature a 12 MP rear-facing camera along with a 7 MP front-facing camera. The tablet is expected to run Android Oreo 8.1 at launch. Memory configurations suggest only one 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage variant for now, but there could be a more powerful variant announced at launch. Samsung is also expected to throw in a 7,300 mAh battery inside.

In another tweet by Blass, the tipster revealed a side-by-side image of the older S-Pen launched with the Tab S3 last year and what is expected to be the new S-Pen. The image reveals that Samsung will go ahead with a glossy black finish this year instead of matte black. Now, some may argue that the matte black finish would be easier to grip, but it is a choice that Samsung seems to have taken this year. Also missing on the new S-Pen is the clip on top which made it look more like a conventional pen earlier.

Based on teasers and other reports, Samsung does seem to be banking heavily on the S-Pen this year for the Tab S4 as well as for the Note 9.

Both devices are expected to be announced globally on 9 August.

