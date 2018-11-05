We've seen loads of leaks and rumours surrounding Samsung's foldable smartphone lately with one report even claiming that we might see Samsung announce it sometime in November. Samsung hasn't mentioned anything yet but if the company's latest profile image on Twitter is anything to go by, you should be excited.

Noticed first by GizmoChina, Samsung Mobile's profile image has just been on Twitter to a logo which folds to fit into the frame. The folding effect is seen on the ‘S’ letter, flipping the ‘Samsung’ text from midway. Well, Samsung couldn't have been more direct here about what it's teasing.

Talks of Samsung working on a foldable phone date back to 2013 and as per a recent report Samsung has scheduled a two-day conference in San Francisco dubbed Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) on 7 and 8 November. It is here that Samsung is expected to announce its first foldable phone or at least a working prototype.

Very little information is available about the device so far. From what we do know, the phone will come with a 7-inch OLED display, that can be folded in half with about 4.5-inch display. The device is being rumoured to be called as the Galaxy F smartphone and it could very well be the first in a line of many smartphones under the same series, much like the flagship S-series or Note series.

Samsung is quite positive that it will be the first company to unveil such a smartphone, even though patents have revealed that the likes of Apple and LG also working on their own version of such type of a device. We can expect Samsung to make an official unveil at the CES exhibition next year.