Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 to get Samsung Health Monitor app to keep track of user's blood pressure

FP TrendingApr 21, 2020 15:49:10 IST

Samsung’s Health Monitor app that measures and tracks the blood pressure of Galaxy Watch Active2 users has received clearance from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

The app will be available on the Galaxy Watch Active2 by the third quarter and will gradually be expanded to the upcoming Galaxy Watch devices, Samsung said in its blog.

Once the Galaxy Watch Active2 device has been calibrated with a traditional cuff, users can tap the smartwatch to measure their blood pressure.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 to get Samsung Health Monitor app to keep track of users blood pressure

Galaxy Watch Active2

Samsung said that the device measures blood pressure through pulse wave analysis, which is tracked with the heart rate monitoring sensors.

To determine blood pressure, the program then analyses the relationship between change in blood pressure and the calibration value.

Galaxy Watch Active2 users will be required to calibrate their device with the cuff at least every four weeks to ensure accuracy.

High blood pressure is known to increase the risk of brain, kidney, heart diseases including stroke and coronary heart ailments.“The Samsung Health Monitor app has the potential to help millions of people around the world who are affected by high blood pressure,” says Taejong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 comes with more sensitive and accurate heart rate monitoring sensors to help users track their exercise, sleep, stress.

