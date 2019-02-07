Thursday, February 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S10 to sport 10 MP front cam, S10 Plus with 4,100mAh battery: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e are believed to be officially unveiled on 20 February.

tech2 News Staff Feb 07, 2019 11:06:12 IST

Since the last few months (and with us being just a few weeks away from the launch) there have been tons of leaks and speculation around the Galaxy S10 and its variants. While it now feels like we know pretty much everything about the phones, we still don't have the heart to look away from even a single leak that comes our way.

The latest is a report by GSMArena, who managed to get hold of an insider who had dirt on all the three variant of the new Galaxy phones.

Per the report, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10E will sport Super AMOLED displays with support for 10-bit colour processing — similar to what YouTube and Netflix use. However, it's still unclear how this will be different from the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

Further, Samsung will apparently go really big with the selfie camera this time. The punch hole camera on the Galaxy S10 will apparently be a 10 MP sensor which will come with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), dual-pixel autofocus and 4K video capture.

In line with a report from yesterday, this one too claims that the Galaxy S10 Plus will feature a dual-camera setup in the front, wherein the second sensor will be a depth-sensing unit.

Additionally, the report also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will be fuelled by a 4,100 mAh battery and that there'd be support for reverse wireless charging of the type we've seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The highest variant will apparently also be able to capture 0.4-0.8 seconds of super fast motion instead of the 0.2-0.4 seconds limit on the current Galaxy phones flagships.

Finally, the report also reveals the colour variants for the new Galaxy phones. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ will reportedly come in White, Black and Teal colours, with a Vivid Blue option for select markets. The Galaxy S10e will reportedly also come in a Vivid Yellow colour, which may also remain exclusive to some markets.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 pre-orders could reportedly begin as early as 22 February

Feb 06, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 will reportedly be the first phone to come with Wi-Fi 6

Feb 06, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 expected colours, storage variants and price tags revealed

Jan 23, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Leaked images of Samsung Galaxy S10e showcases a side-mounted fingerprint-reader

Feb 06, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 series' battery capacity revealed on Brazil's certification site

Jan 30, 2019

Samsung Galaxy

Images of Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and Galaxy Sport smartwatch leaked

Feb 05, 2019

science

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019

Marine Habitats

Researchers voyage into Indian Ocean to find new species in unexplored depths

Feb 07, 2019

Magnetism

Magnet hitting trampoline covered with iron filings shows invisible field lines

Feb 06, 2019

Conservation

New Zealand's rare Hihi birds to be protected using eavesdropping technology

Feb 06, 2019