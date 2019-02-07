tech2 News Staff

Since the last few months (and with us being just a few weeks away from the launch) there have been tons of leaks and speculation around the Galaxy S10 and its variants. While it now feels like we know pretty much everything about the phones, we still don't have the heart to look away from even a single leak that comes our way.

The latest is a report by GSMArena, who managed to get hold of an insider who had dirt on all the three variant of the new Galaxy phones.

Per the report, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10E will sport Super AMOLED displays with support for 10-bit colour processing — similar to what YouTube and Netflix use. However, it's still unclear how this will be different from the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.

Further, Samsung will apparently go really big with the selfie camera this time. The punch hole camera on the Galaxy S10 will apparently be a 10 MP sensor which will come with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), dual-pixel autofocus and 4K video capture.

In line with a report from yesterday, this one too claims that the Galaxy S10 Plus will feature a dual-camera setup in the front, wherein the second sensor will be a depth-sensing unit.

Additionally, the report also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will be fuelled by a 4,100 mAh battery and that there'd be support for reverse wireless charging of the type we've seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The highest variant will apparently also be able to capture 0.4-0.8 seconds of super fast motion instead of the 0.2-0.4 seconds limit on the current Galaxy phones flagships.

Finally, the report also reveals the colour variants for the new Galaxy phones. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ will reportedly come in White, Black and Teal colours, with a Vivid Blue option for select markets. The Galaxy S10e will reportedly also come in a Vivid Yellow colour, which may also remain exclusive to some markets.

