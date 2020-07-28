Tuesday, July 28, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 hands-on video reveals a 1.2-inch screen, heart rate monitor and more

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Tab S7 series on 5 August.


FP TrendingJul 28, 2020 15:04:51 IST

It seems that details about Samsung's upcoming smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3 has leaked again, through an extensive video from YouTuber TechTalkTV. According to a report by Sammobile, the video showcases the 41 mm version of the Galaxy Watch, which has a 1.2-inch display but with a physical bezel around the screen.

As per the report, the buttons have also been redesigned, making the Galaxy Watch 3 look more like a regular watch than any other previous versions. The report mentioned that a 45 mm version of the Galaxy Watch 3 with a 1.4-inch display will be introduced as well, but has not been shown in the video.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 renders. Image credit: evleaks

According to a report in The Verge, the smartwatch has an IP68 water resistance rating and a 5ATM rating. This means that it can withstand depths of up to 50 m for 10 minutes. The report states that it has sensors to monitor blood pressure, Heart rate and ECG sensors as well.

The smartwatch is expected to debut on 5 August alongside the Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Tab S7 series.

It adds that the 41 mm version of the Watch 3 comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 8 GB storage and Tizen OS 5.5. As per the report, the model in the video sports a leather strap and will see metal and silicone options as well. A rotating bezel will be seen as well.

According to a report in Android Authority, the new Samsung watches may come with 247 and 340 mAh batteries, which is similar to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The report cited tipster Max Weinbach in saying that the Galaxy Watch 3 will also support the same charger as the Galaxy Watch Active and Active 2.

