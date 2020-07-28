FP Trending

Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on 5 August. As the countdown of the launch has started a fresh leak online has tipped the complete specifications and renders of both the upcoming tablets.

According to a report by SamMobile, the leak images and specifications have emerged via WinFuture that said revealed everything about the upcoming devices.

Both the tabs will sport a similar look except the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ to be larger than the Galaxy Tab S7, the report said. The report said that both the models will have 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of expandable storage for base model. Also, the camera configuration of the devices is the same.

They will comprise of a 13 MP main shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5 MP wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfie, they will have an 8 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

(Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 new teaser confirms 5 devices will launch on 5 August)

The two devices will be available in the same range of colours including Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze or Mystic Silver.

Both Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ will come powered with Snapdragon 865+ Octa-core SoC, and will be 5G compatible, the WinFuture report said.

The report said that the devices will come with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support that will provide the best possible sound. The devices will have a USB Type-C port for charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: Expected specifications

According to a report by PhoneArena, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ will be available with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,800 x 1,752 pixels resolution.

The device will have narrow bezels and the front-facing sensor in this tablet also enables Face Unlock. The device also has an in-screen fingerprint scanner as an alternative. The tab will carry a 10,090 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: Expected specification

The Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to feature an 11-inch LCD screen. The device is likely to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the battery, the device will come packed with 7,040 mAh cell.

As per a report by XDA Developers, the devices will feature support for wireless DeX that will enable you to use it as a desktop computer. The tablet series will also have an improved S Pen stylus.