Tuesday, July 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 Plus specifications and renders leaked ahead of 5 August launch

As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ will be larger than the Galaxy Tab S7.


FP TrendingJul 28, 2020 13:57:27 IST

Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on 5 August. As the countdown of the launch has started a fresh leak online has tipped the complete specifications and renders of both the upcoming tablets.

According to a report by SamMobile, the leak images and specifications have emerged via WinFuture that said revealed everything about the upcoming devices.

Both the tabs will sport a similar look except the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ to be larger than the Galaxy Tab S7, the report said. The report said that both the models will have 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of expandable storage for base model. Also, the camera configuration of the devices is the same.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 Plus specifications and renders leaked ahead of 5 August launch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leaked renders. Image: WinFuture

They will comprise of a 13 MP main shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5 MP wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfie, they will have an 8 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

(Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 new teaser confirms 5 devices will launch on 5 August)

The two devices will be available in the same range of colours including Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze or Mystic Silver.

Both Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ will come powered with Snapdragon 865+ Octa-core SoC, and will be 5G compatible, the WinFuture report said.

The report said that the devices will come with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support that will provide the best possible sound. The devices will have a USB Type-C port for charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: Expected specifications

According to a report by PhoneArena, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ will be available with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,800 x 1,752 pixels resolution.

The device will have narrow bezels and the front-facing sensor in this tablet also enables Face Unlock. The device also has an in-screen fingerprint scanner as an alternative. The tab will carry a 10,090 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ leaked render. Image: Evleaks

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ leaked render. Image: Evleaks

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: Expected specification

The Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to feature an 11-inch LCD screen. The device is likely to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the battery, the device will come packed with 7,040 mAh cell.

As per a report by XDA Developers, the devices will feature support for wireless DeX that will enable you to use it as a desktop computer. The tablet series will also have an improved S Pen stylus.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung unveils 2020 Soundbars, Sound Tower, speakers in India, priced up to Rs 1,39,990

Jul 17, 2020
Samsung unveils 2020 Soundbars, Sound Tower, speakers in India, priced up to Rs 1,39,990
Samsung reveals its 6G vision, expects to provide 1,000 Gbps peak data rate

Samsung

Samsung reveals its 6G vision, expects to provide 1,000 Gbps peak data rate

Jul 15, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31s to launch in India August, will feature a 6,000 mAh battery: Report

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M31s to launch in India August, will feature a 6,000 mAh battery: Report

Jul 16, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with Android Go launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5,499

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with Android Go launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5,499

Jul 27, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to have online game streaming optimisation: Report

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to have online game streaming optimisation: Report

Jul 23, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 hand gestures, commands, fall detection revealed after plugin app release

Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 hand gestures, commands, fall detection revealed after plugin app release

Jul 27, 2020

science

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020
Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Cyberthreat

Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Jul 27, 2020
'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Environment

'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Jul 27, 2020
Asteroid 2020 ND expected to pass Earth at dizzying speed of 48,000 kmph at 8.43 pm IST

Asteroid Alert

Asteroid 2020 ND expected to pass Earth at dizzying speed of 48,000 kmph at 8.43 pm IST

Jul 24, 2020