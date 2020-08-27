tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S7 series and a few more products including Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Watch 3 and more at the Galaxy Unpacked event held earlier this month. The company has now finally announced the India pricing of Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+.

The Galaxy S7 will be available in LTE and WiFi variants whereas the Tab S7+ will come in just one WiFi variant. According to a report by Pricebaba, the two tabs will start shipping on 7 September in India.

Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ pricing, availability, pre-booking offers

The Galaxy Tab S7 WiFi variant is priced at Rs 55,999 and the LTE variant will cost you Rs 63,999. The Galaxy Tab S7+ WiFi variant will sell at Rs 79,999.

Both the tabs will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver colour variants.

According to the company, the WiFi variant will go on sale on Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop. The LTE variants of both tabs and WiFi variant of Tab S7+ will be available for purchase at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart.

Both Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are now available for pre-booking. As for the offers, buyers pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S7 will get a keyboard cover at Rs 5,999, down by Rs 10,000 and cashback up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Buyers pre-booking Tab Galaxy S7+ will get the keyboard cover at Rs 7,999, down by Rs 10,000 and a cashback up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card.

Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LTPS TFT display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. The Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch super AMOLED display that comes with 2,800 × 1,752 pixel resolution. Both the tabs run Android 10 OS and offer 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage that is expandable up to 1 TB.

In terms of camera, both tabs feature a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. They sport 8 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy Tab S7 series will allow users to use three apps simultaneously.

In terms of battery, Tab S7 houses am 8,000 mAh battery and Tab S7+ is equipped with a 10,090 mAh battery. Both tabs come with support for 45W super-fast charging tech.