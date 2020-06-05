Friday, June 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen support to soon launch in India, company teases on Twitter

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was priced starting Rs 52,999 in India, but the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is expected to be a bit more affordable.


FP TrendingJun 05, 2020 17:32:59 IST

Samsung is soon going to launch its new tablet Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India. The South Korean electronics giant teased the arrival of the new tablet on Twitter.

Sharing an 8-second clip that is showing a slight portion of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Samsung India wrote, "See what the future holds. A Super carryable note-taking companion coming soon."

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen support to soon launch in India, company teases on Twitter

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Image: Samsung UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with S Pen support.

Samsung has, however, not revealed the exact date of the launch for the tablet in India. It was unveiled in Indonesia in April.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 starting price in India is Rs 52,999. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is expected to be a bit more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Specifications

The Galaxy S6 Lite comes with a touch screen. The device sports 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200 x 2,000 pixels) TFT display and runs on Android 10 based One UI 2.0. It comes powered with a 7,040mAh battery.

The smart device has an octa-core chipset and is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 processor. The device comes with a 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The tablet also features a memory card slot which has expandable storage of up to 256 GB.

As for connectivity, it includes 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS support, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device weighs 467 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite: Camera

On the rear, the tablet sports a single 8 MP camera with auto-focus. There is, however, no flash.

It also has a 5 MP front camera that can shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps FHD.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Money

Samsung reveals details about its debit card programme called Samsung Money

May 28, 2020
Samsung reveals details about its debit card programme called Samsung Money
Samsung unveils The Terrace, its first outdoor 4K QLED TV; comes in up to 75-inch screen size

Samsung

Samsung unveils The Terrace, its first outdoor 4K QLED TV; comes in up to 75-inch screen size

May 22, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A31 with 48 MP quad rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 with 48 MP quad rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999

Jun 04, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31 8 GB RAM model, priced at Rs 19,999, gets listed on official website

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 8 GB RAM model, priced at Rs 19,999, gets listed on official website

Jun 01, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds Plus get two new home screen widgets for easier control

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds Plus get two new home screen widgets for easier control

Jun 03, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Samsung has further extended warranty on its products till 15 June

Samsung

Coronavirus Outbreak: Samsung has further extended warranty on its products till 15 June

Jun 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020