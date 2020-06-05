FP Trending

Samsung is soon going to launch its new tablet Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India. The South Korean electronics giant teased the arrival of the new tablet on Twitter.

Sharing an 8-second clip that is showing a slight portion of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Samsung India wrote, "See what the future holds. A Super carryable note-taking companion coming soon."

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with S Pen support.

Samsung has, however, not revealed the exact date of the launch for the tablet in India. It was unveiled in Indonesia in April.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 starting price in India is Rs 52,999. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is expected to be a bit more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Specifications

The Galaxy S6 Lite comes with a touch screen. The device sports 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200 x 2,000 pixels) TFT display and runs on Android 10 based One UI 2.0. It comes powered with a 7,040mAh battery.

The smart device has an octa-core chipset and is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 processor. The device comes with a 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The tablet also features a memory card slot which has expandable storage of up to 256 GB.

As for connectivity, it includes 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS support, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device weighs 467 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite: Camera

On the rear, the tablet sports a single 8 MP camera with auto-focus. There is, however, no flash.

It also has a 5 MP front camera that can shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps FHD.