Just days after the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was certified by the FCC, the Galaxy Tab S4 has now received certification further strengthening rumours that it will accompany the Note 9 when it arrives.

Spotted by Droid Life in a report, the Galaxy Tab S4 bears the SM-T835 model number and arrives with documents which confirms that it comes with LTE. This, as pointed out by GSMArena, is in keeping with Samsung's naming standards since the LTE variants of the Galaxy Tab S2 and Galaxy Tab S3 were named SM-T815 and SM-T825 respectively.

Apart from the model numbers, the FCC listing reveals support for LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 66, and 41 and also gives us the dimensions of the device which is 249.3×164.3 mm. The listing also mentions Bluetooth 5.0 support, the presence of single rear camera and audio which is "Tuned by AKG."

A tablet bearing the same model number was spotted on popular benchmarking website GFXBench back in February revealing key specifications about the tablet. These include a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage.

In terms of internals, the Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to pack an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.3 GHz and Adreno 540 GPU. The chipset details have not been mentioned here but the presence of an Adreno 540 GPU does suggest that it is likely to feature last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Other specifications mentioned in the listing include the presence of a 12 MP rear-facing camera capable of recording video at 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and a 7 MP front-facing camera. The Tab S4 will also likely ship with Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box. Pricing and availability details are unknown at this time.