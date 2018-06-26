Based on all the leaks and rumours we have had so far, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to arrive earlier than usual this year. In line with all the rumours, the smartphone today received certification from the US FCC.

While this is standard practice for any smartphone launching in the US, the Galaxy Note 9 seems to have received the certification a month before its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8. If this is anything to go by, the Note 9 could well be on its way, ahead of Samsung's usual August-September launch cycle.

According to a report by GSMArena, the model that was certified by the FCC is the international version (SM-N960F) or the Galaxy Note 9, though the version specific to the US will likely be named SM-N960U, given Samsung's recent way of naming its products. The FCC certification also reveals the whole set of LTE bands that the smartphone will support, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and MST which is used for Samsung Pay.

Based on an earlier report, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 9 and the Gear S4 smartwatch at an event in New York on 9 August.

The Note 9 is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, marking the biggest screen for the series, as well as the largest-ever battery volume of between 3,850 to 4,000 mAh. The device is also expected to come with 6 GB RAM alongside Samsung's own Exynos 9810 octa-core chipset.

When it comes to the camera department, a variable aperture sensor is likely to be included next to a secondary telephoto lens. An 8 MP selfie sensor is rumoured to be placed on the front.