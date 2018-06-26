Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 26 June, 2018 09:25 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 getting early FCC certification hints at an imminent launch

The Galaxy Note 9 could well be on its way, ahead of Samsung's usual August-September launch cycle.

Based on all the leaks and rumours we have had so far, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to arrive earlier than usual this year. In line with all the rumours, the smartphone today received certification from the US FCC.

The Galaxy Note 8 had passed FCC certification in July 2017. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

While this is standard practice for any smartphone launching in the US, the Galaxy Note 9 seems to have received the certification a month before its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8. If this is anything to go by, the Note 9 could well be on its way, ahead of Samsung's usual August-September launch cycle.

According to a report by GSMArena, the model that was certified by the FCC is the international version (SM-N960F) or the Galaxy Note 9, though the version specific to the US will likely be named SM-N960U, given Samsung's recent way of naming its products. The FCC certification also reveals the whole set of LTE bands that the smartphone will support, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and MST which is used for Samsung Pay.

Based on an earlier report, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 9 and the Gear S4 smartwatch at an event in New York on 9 August.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expetced to pack a larger 6.4-inch display. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Note 9 is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, marking the biggest screen for the series, as well as the largest-ever battery volume of between 3,850 to 4,000 mAh. The device is also expected to come with 6 GB RAM alongside Samsung's own Exynos 9810 octa-core chipset.

When it comes to the camera department, a variable aperture sensor is likely to be included next to a secondary telephoto lens. An 8 MP selfie sensor is rumoured to be placed on the front.

