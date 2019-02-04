Monday, February 04, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus price reportedly slashed by Rs 6,000 in offline stores

These slashed prices for the Galaxy S9 Plus are only applicable in the offline market.

tech2 News Staff Feb 04, 2019 09:58:57 IST

Likely making way for the Galaxy S10 duo, Samsung has reportedly reduced prices of the Galaxy S9 Plus smartphone in the offline market. Per the report, the prices of all three variants of the phone have now been slashed by Rs 6,000.

First reported by 91Mobiles, the price of the 64 GB variant of the Galaxy S9 Plus has now dropped to Rs 57,900 in the offline stores, as against the earlier price of Rs 63,900. The 128 GB model of the phone is now available at Rs 61,900 instead of its price of 67,900, and the 256 GB one is now selling at Rs 65,900, as opposed to the earlier price of Rs 71,900.

We have also reached out to Samsung Mobile India to confirm the price slash. We will update this space as soon as we hear from them.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

While this price slash is only applicable to the offline stores, some listings on Amazon India and Flipkart also offer the device at a similarly low price. For instance, there is a Galaxy S9 Plus 64 GB variant selling on Flipkart at Rs 57,899. Then there is also a Galaxy S9 Plus 256 GB variant, that is listed at Rs 65,349.

However, here we will also like to point out, that there are some models of the phone listed online, that are priced much higher than the offline market price. Therefore, if you are looking to buy the smartphone, we would suggest you thoroughly compare the prices before putting in your money.

