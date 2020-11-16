Monday, November 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to support S Pen, expected to launch in 14 January 2021

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 series on 14 January 2021, with the sale beginning by the end of the month.


FP TrendingNov 16, 2020 13:13:27 IST

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 Ultra in January 2021. With the unveiling date inching closer, leaks about the smartphone have started creating a buzz on social media. As per the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with support for S Pen stylus. Popular tipster Ice Universe said in a recent tweet: "Yes, I can 100% confirm that S21 Ultra supports S Pen."

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to support S Pen, expected to launch in 14 January 2021

Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

The tipster also shared referential images of two other smartphones of Samsung Galaxy S21 series - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus.

In the images shared, both the smartphones will have a punch-hole display for the selfie camera at the centre. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen will be a bit bigger than Samsung Galaxy S21. The smartphones will reportedly have curved bezels.

Last month, tipster Ishan Agarwal said that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The smartphone will run on One UI 3.0 Android 11. The camera module of the device is likely to be bigger and have a 108 MP primary rear camera and 40 MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come packed with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is likely to have a 6.2-inch flat display along with a single and centred selfie camera punch-hole cutout.

Earlier this month, tipster Jon Prosser revealed that Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be launching on 14 January 2021. The pre-order will begin from the date of launch while the smartphones will go on sale from 29 January.

Prosser also said that Samsung is likely to launch the upcoming Galaxy S21 series in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink colour variants.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Galaxy S21 series

Samsung might have begun the production of its upcoming Galaxy S21 series: Report

Nov 03, 2020
Samsung might have begun the production of its upcoming Galaxy S21 series: Report
Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra to launch on 14 January: Report

Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra to launch on 14 January: Report

Nov 05, 2020
Samsung files patent designs for foldable smartphone with sliding keyboard: Report

Samsung

Samsung files patent designs for foldable smartphone with sliding keyboard: Report

Nov 02, 2020
Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset to launch on 12 November; might not come in Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Exynos 1080

Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset to launch on 12 November; might not come in Galaxy S21 series

Nov 03, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: A feature-packed flagship choice, but only for true fans

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: A feature-packed flagship choice, but only for true fans

Nov 04, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31 starts receiving One UI 2.5 update with October 2020 Android security patch, enhanced keyboard and more

Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 starts receiving One UI 2.5 update with October 2020 Android security patch, enhanced keyboard and more

Nov 06, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020