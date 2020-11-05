Thursday, November 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra to launch on 14 January: Report

The upcoming smartphones are expected to come in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink colour variants.


FP TrendingNov 05, 2020 12:18:33 IST

Just a few days after tipsters said that the part production of Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S21 series, has most likely begun and the series is going to be launched much earlier than expected, a recent leak suggests that Samsung is on the threshold of changing the norm by releasing a Galaxy S series in January. The latest leak also has a definite date for us. According to tipster Jon Prosser, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S21 series at an official event on 14 January 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra to launch on 14 January: Report

Galaxy S20 ULtra. Image: OnLeaks

The tipster also revealed that the series will consist of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the pre-order are reportedly going to start from 14 January, the series will go on sale from 29 January, as per Prosser.

He also gave an insight into the colour variants of the models. The South Korean firm is likely to offer the upcoming smartphones in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink colour variants.

The colour variants’ leak matches with an earlier leak made by DSCC analyst Ross Young. He also suggested in his 23rd October tweet that production of the three Galaxy S21 models is ongoing in units of Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam.

The Galaxy S21 series is probably going to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in the US, and the latest flagship Exynos processor in global markets. Although Samsung is set to launch its next processor, the Exynos 1080, on 12 November, this chipset is not likely to support the S21 series. As a successor to Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC that featured in Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51; it is expected that the new processor will be powering upcoming mid ranging devices, possibly the successor models of the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Galaxy S21 series

Samsung might have begun the production of its upcoming Galaxy S21 series: Report

Nov 03, 2020
Samsung might have begun the production of its upcoming Galaxy S21 series: Report
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra expected to come with 5,000 mAh battery, 108 MP primary camera and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra expected to come with 5,000 mAh battery, 108 MP primary camera and more

Oct 27, 2020
Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset to launch on 12 November; might not come in Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Exynos 1080

Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset to launch on 12 November; might not come in Galaxy S21 series

Nov 03, 2020
Samsung files patent designs for foldable smartphone with sliding keyboard: Report

Samsung

Samsung files patent designs for foldable smartphone with sliding keyboard: Report

Nov 02, 2020
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at age 78, after steering the company’s rise into a global electronics giant

Samsung

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at age 78, after steering the company’s rise into a global electronics giant

Oct 26, 2020
Lee Kun-Hee dies at 78: Chairman of Samsung Electronics transformed company into global tech giant

NewsTracker

Lee Kun-Hee dies at 78: Chairman of Samsung Electronics transformed company into global tech giant

Oct 25, 2020

science

Flash of luck: Astronomers find source of powerful cosmic fast radio burst

Fast Radio Bursts

Flash of luck: Astronomers find source of powerful cosmic fast radio burst

Nov 05, 2020
UN, partner countries express regret over USA's departure from Paris climate Accord

Paris Agreement

UN, partner countries express regret over USA's departure from Paris climate Accord

Nov 05, 2020
The US elections are seeing science, public health become more political than ever before

Political Science

The US elections are seeing science, public health become more political than ever before

Nov 05, 2020
Deep ozone hole over Antarctica to stick around till end-November after September peak

Ozone Hole

Deep ozone hole over Antarctica to stick around till end-November after September peak

Nov 04, 2020