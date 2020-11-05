FP Trending

Just a few days after tipsters said that the part production of Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S21 series, has most likely begun and the series is going to be launched much earlier than expected, a recent leak suggests that Samsung is on the threshold of changing the norm by releasing a Galaxy S series in January. The latest leak also has a definite date for us. According to tipster Jon Prosser, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S21 series at an official event on 14 January 2021.

The tipster also revealed that the series will consist of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the pre-order are reportedly going to start from 14 January, the series will go on sale from 29 January, as per Prosser.

He also gave an insight into the colour variants of the models. The South Korean firm is likely to offer the upcoming smartphones in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀 Announcement: January 14, 2021

Pre-order: January 14, 2021 Launch: January 29, 2021 Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

The colour variants’ leak matches with an earlier leak made by DSCC analyst Ross Young. He also suggested in his 23rd October tweet that production of the three Galaxy S21 models is ongoing in units of Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam.

S21 Leak, 100%

S21 - Gray, Pink, Violet and White

S21+ - Black and Silver

S21 Ultra - Black, Silver, Violet

Production in Brazil, Indonesia, Korea and Vietnam — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 23, 2020

The Galaxy S21 series is probably going to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in the US, and the latest flagship Exynos processor in global markets. Although Samsung is set to launch its next processor, the Exynos 1080, on 12 November, this chipset is not likely to support the S21 series. As a successor to Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC that featured in Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51; it is expected that the new processor will be powering upcoming mid ranging devices, possibly the successor models of the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71.