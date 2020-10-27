Tuesday, October 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra expected to come with 5,000 mAh battery, 108 MP primary camera and more

The Galaxy S21 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch flat display along with a single and centered selfie camera punch-hole cutout.


FP TrendingOct 27, 2020 17:35:00 IST

New details about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series have come forward. A tech portal has reported that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, 108 MP primary camera, a 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and it will run Android 11-based on One UI 3.0. The series is likely to be introduced in the early months next year and media reports suggest that Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra models will make up the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra expected to come with 5,000 mAh battery, 108 MP primary camera and more

Galaxy S20 Ultra

According to the recent tip from Ishan Agarwal as reported exclusively by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 6.8 inch screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Out of the box, the device is going to run on One UI 3.0 Android 11. The camera department is huge as it features a 108 MP primary rear camera and 40 MP selfie camera. The product is going to be strong in the cell department as it will be powered with a 5,000 mAh battery.

These specs come just days after popular tipster OnLeaks had released the first look of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on Twitter. He had also posted 360 degree video clips of both the devices.

The images had revealed that the Galaxy S21 came with a flat screen, while the upgraded sibling Galaxy S21 Ultra had slightly curved edges. The Galaxy S21 featured a 6.2-inch flat display along with a single and centered selfie camera punch-hole cutout. There are three rear camera lenses stacked vertically on top of the other. He said that the Ultra model will be in between 6.7 and 6.9 inches and feature a centered selfie punch-hole cutout. While the tipster debated whether to call the upcoming flagship Galaxy S21 or Galaxy 30, it is more likely that the series will be branded as Samsung Galaxy S21.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WD MyPassport SSD review

WD MyPassport SSD review (1 TB): Move over Samsung T5, there’s a new champ in town

Oct 22, 2020
WD MyPassport SSD review (1 TB): Move over Samsung T5, there’s a new champ in town
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at age 78, after steering the company’s rise into a global electronics giant

Samsung

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at age 78, after steering the company’s rise into a global electronics giant

Oct 26, 2020
Lee Kun-Hee dies at 78: Chairman of Samsung Electronics transformed company into global tech giant

NewsTracker

Lee Kun-Hee dies at 78: Chairman of Samsung Electronics transformed company into global tech giant

Oct 25, 2020
As a tech journalist, my life is a meme right now

Feature

As a tech journalist, my life is a meme right now

Oct 15, 2020
Serosurveys point to inadequacies in India’s COVID-19 testing strategy

COVID-19 Serosurveys

Serosurveys point to inadequacies in India’s COVID-19 testing strategy

Oct 19, 2020
IPU B.Tech counselling: Last date for registration extended till 14 Oct, apply at ipu.ac.in

NewsTracker

IPU B.Tech counselling: Last date for registration extended till 14 Oct, apply at ipu.ac.in

Oct 13, 2020

science

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Venus

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Oct 27, 2020
NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Lunar Loo

NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Oct 26, 2020
An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Oct 26, 2020
Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Asteroid Samples

Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Oct 26, 2020