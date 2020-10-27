FP Trending

New details about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series have come forward. A tech portal has reported that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, 108 MP primary camera, a 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and it will run Android 11-based on One UI 3.0. The series is likely to be introduced in the early months next year and media reports suggest that Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra models will make up the lineup.

According to the recent tip from Ishan Agarwal as reported exclusively by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 6.8 inch screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Out of the box, the device is going to run on One UI 3.0 Android 11. The camera department is huge as it features a 108 MP primary rear camera and 40 MP selfie camera. The product is going to be strong in the cell department as it will be powered with a 5,000 mAh battery.

These specs come just days after popular tipster OnLeaks had released the first look of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on Twitter. He had also posted 360 degree video clips of both the devices.

The images had revealed that the Galaxy S21 came with a flat screen, while the upgraded sibling Galaxy S21 Ultra had slightly curved edges. The Galaxy S21 featured a 6.2-inch flat display along with a single and centered selfie camera punch-hole cutout. There are three rear camera lenses stacked vertically on top of the other. He said that the Ultra model will be in between 6.7 and 6.9 inches and feature a centered selfie punch-hole cutout. While the tipster debated whether to call the upcoming flagship Galaxy S21 or Galaxy 30, it is more likely that the series will be branded as Samsung Galaxy S21.