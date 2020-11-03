FP Trending

Samsung’s next flagship in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series might see a market release much sooner than expected. According to a tipster, the South Korean firm has already started the part production for the models. Twitter user Roland Quandt wrote on 31 October that the part production of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has most likely begun. He further clarified that it is difficult to confirm right now if the production is mass rollout or for just sampling for PVT/ DVT devices.

as some publications are already posting articles on what I wrote here... (I'm looking at you, PA.....) I said: SEEMS to be. Not HAS. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 30, 2020

This leak comes just when there have been reports abuzz that Samsung is going to merge the Galaxy S series and Note series in the near future so as to concentrate on its folding phones in the Galaxy Z series. A Korean report by The Elec claimed that the firm was going to include a stylus (S Pen) in the upcoming Galaxy S21 phones while the production and release of the Galaxy Note 21 remains to be unconfirmed. If the Galaxy S series gets a stylus, there will be no point in continuing the Note series. And we did get a confirmation that Samsung has patented a new fold design so its focus on the Galaxy Z line is strong.

The company also has other reasons to speed up the release of its next flagship. According to PhoneArena, Samsung will be looking forward to capitalizing on the current tiff that Huawei is facing. Another focal point would be to make up for the lower than expected Galaxy S20 sales.

Now it is being expected that Samsung might launch the flagship in January 2021 or even in December this year. The upcoming devices are likely to carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 SoC or the Exynos 2100 processor, depending on the region. An earlier report claimed that Samsung’s Exynos 1080 will be targeting mid-range phones and not the Galaxy S21.