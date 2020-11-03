FP Trending

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to release the Exynos 1080 chipset on 12 November. The firm made the announcement via a Weibo post. The post said that the SOC will be unveiled in a virtual event in Shanghai, China. However, no information about the Samsung models it will be powering has been revealed. The Exynos 1080 will be the successor to Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC that is featured in Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, and Vivo S6 5G to name a few. According to Android Authority, the chipset will come with the latest Cortex-A78 CPU cores and Mali-G78 GPU.

It can be expected that the chipset will have two powerful Cortex-A78 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The report added that the SoC is likely to be built on a 5 nm manufacturing process thereby going for a more compact design while delivering stronger power. The same manufacturing process was seen in the chips that came with the Apple iPhone 12 series and Huawei Mate 40 series, and seems to be the preferred choice for many manufacturers.

While the new and upcoming SoC is going to feature in lineups introduced next year, the model will not be powering the Galaxy S21 series, according to a Sammobile report. As the Exynos 980 was featured in the firm’s 5G enabled mid-range phones, it is being expected that its upgraded version is also aimed at the mid-rangers that will be launched by Samsung next year. This can also include the successor models of the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71.

The report added that the chipset was spotted on Antutu benchmarking website in October, where it outperformed both the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865+ flagship chipsets. Here it scored a total of 693,600 points.