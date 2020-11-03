Tuesday, November 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset to launch on 12 November; might not come in Galaxy S21 series

This new chipset is reportedly aimed at the mid-rangers that will be launched by Samsung next year.


FP TrendingNov 03, 2020 15:54:47 IST

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to release the Exynos 1080 chipset on 12 November. The firm made the announcement via a Weibo post. The post said that the SOC will be unveiled in a virtual event in Shanghai, China. However, no information about the Samsung models it will be powering has been revealed. The Exynos 1080 will be the successor to Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC that is featured in Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, and Vivo S6 5G to name a few. According to Android Authority, the chipset will come with the latest Cortex-A78 CPU cores and Mali-G78 GPU.

Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset to launch on 12 November; might not come in Galaxy S21 series

While the new and upcoming SoC is going to feature in lineups introduced next year, the model will not be powering the Galaxy S21 series.

It can be expected that the chipset will have two powerful Cortex-A78 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The report added that the SoC is likely to be built on a 5 nm manufacturing process thereby going for a more compact design while delivering stronger power. The same manufacturing process was seen in the chips that came with the Apple iPhone 12 series and Huawei Mate 40 series, and seems to be the preferred choice for many manufacturers.

While the new and upcoming SoC is going to feature in lineups introduced next year, the model will not be powering the Galaxy S21 series, according to a Sammobile report. As the Exynos 980 was featured in the firm’s 5G enabled mid-range phones, it is being expected that its upgraded version is also aimed at the mid-rangers that will be launched by Samsung next year. This can also include the successor models of the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71.

The report added that the chipset was spotted on Antutu benchmarking website in October, where it outperformed both the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865+ flagship chipsets. Here it scored a total of 693,600 points.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple iPad 8th gen review

Apple iPad 8th gen review: The blandest iPad yet is still compelling

Oct 21, 2020
Apple iPad 8th gen review: The blandest iPad yet is still compelling
Google Pixel 4a review: Killer camera, the best software, but not for everyone

Google Pixel 4a review

Google Pixel 4a review: Killer camera, the best software, but not for everyone

Oct 21, 2020
Apple announces an event for 10 November; expected to launch Macs with In-house Apple silicon chipset

Apple Event

Apple announces an event for 10 November; expected to launch Macs with In-house Apple silicon chipset

Nov 03, 2020
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, other big tech bounce back sooner, stronger than the economy

Economic Recovery

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, other big tech bounce back sooner, stronger than the economy

Oct 30, 2020
States consult with Union minister Harsh Vardhan to formulate new S&T policy 2020

SciTech

States consult with Union minister Harsh Vardhan to formulate new S&T policy 2020

Oct 23, 2020
AI bots will soon write news articles and you should be worried

Artificial intelligence

AI bots will soon write news articles and you should be worried

Oct 26, 2020

science

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Building social, ecological resilience of the city's Eastern waterfront

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Building social, ecological resilience of the city's Eastern waterfront

Nov 03, 2020
An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Strategies for coastal cities to mitigate, adapt, regulate against sea level rise

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Strategies for coastal cities to mitigate, adapt, regulate against sea level rise

Nov 03, 2020
An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Integrating blue and green spaces need sound legal, planning, governance frameworks

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Integrating blue and green spaces need sound legal, planning, governance frameworks

Nov 03, 2020
An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Developing tourism with local communities in ecologically-rich areas

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Developing tourism with local communities in ecologically-rich areas

Nov 02, 2020