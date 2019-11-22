tech2 News Staff

The year 2019 is almost over, which means the cycle of launches for the year 2020 is about to begin. One of the first flagship launches every year is Samsung's Galaxy S-series smartphone, which is typically showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each year in January.

While, at present, Samsung hasn't officially revealed anything about the smartphone — which will most likely be called the Samsung Galaxy S11 — there have been plenty of leaks already, and the device has already started to take shape in our heads.

Adding to the slowly-forming outline of the purported Samsung Galaxy S11 is a leak by reputed leakster Ice Universe on Twitter, who revealed that the One UI 2.0 beta version shows that the Galaxy S11 will feature a 120 Hz high refresh rate display.

Someone found 120Hz in Note9's One UI 2 Beta! (hidden settings) pic.twitter.com/ii1fNic1YE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 20, 2019

He also reveals that the One UI 2 beta version offers three different options for display refresh rate. Two of them lets you choose to keep the display on 60 Hz or 120 Hz, while the third option automatically switches between 60 Hz and 120 Hz as per the device usage.

It offers three options:

1. Turn off the high refresh rate mode and keep 60Hz

2. Turn on the high refresh rate mode and keep 120Hz

3. Turn on the high refresh rate mode and switch automatically between 60Hz and 120Hz. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 20, 2019

Another recent report claimed to have found a code in the One UI 2.0 beta version, revealing that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will sport a 108 MP primary camera at the rear. Reportedly, Samsung will use the Quad Bayer 4-in-1 108MP sensor in the Galaxy S11 series. The sensor combines four pixels into one for a final 27 MP result, but it could also produce 12 MP stills.

The code also revealed a 20:9 aspect mode, which means that the Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone(s) will have a taller 20:9 aspect ratio display.

Previous leaks have also suggested that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's 2020 flagship chipset Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 9830. This isn't surprising given that this is a pattern Samsung has been following for years now. Qualcomm's 865 is expected to be announced in December during its annual Tech Summit. Samsung's 9830 might be revealed a month or two later.

It has also been rumoured that at least one of the Samsung Galaxy S11 variants will come with support for 5G. The smartphone is also believed to be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage support.

