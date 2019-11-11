tech2 News Staff

Reputed tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S11 line will feature larger screens than before. As with previous leaks, Blass also states that the phones will come with a new, 108 MP camera.

According to Blass, the S11e, S11, and S11 Plus will come with 6.4-inch. 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch screens respectively. The phones in the current lineup offer 5.8-, 6.1- and 6.4-inch respectively. He adds that even the S11e, the budget phone in the flagship lineup, will come with a curved display.

Samsung’s 108 MP ISOCELL sensor is already present in the Mi CC9 Pro, which will launch globally as the Mi Note 10, though probably not in India.

Unlike current flagship phone cameras, which use large pixels to produce images around 12 MP in size, Samsung’s 108 MP camera captures images on extremely small pixels and uses pixel-binning (combining multiple pixels) to produce a high-resolution photo. As a rule of thumb, smaller pixels means more noise and less sensitivity to light. Samsung’s ISOCELL sensor uses a design that prevents light bleeding into adjacent pixels. Which should, in theory, produce cleaner images.

How well that works out is something we’ll learn about by early March 2020, at which point the phone will have launched.