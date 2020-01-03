tech2 News Staff

For a few weeks now, Samsung has been rumoured to be working on two new smartphones — the successors of the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S10. While the former is speculated to be simply named Galaxy Fold 2, the latter's believed to be called Galaxy S20 by some and Galaxy S11 by many others.

Whatever the smartphones are finally named, we do know that both devices are scheduled to launch this year. Ahead of any official announcement by the smartphone manufacturer, some specifications of both the anticipated devices have reportedly been leaked in the latest One UI 2.0 update.

The leaked specifications were first spotted by XDA Developers in the Galaxy Note 9’s official One UI 2.0 update that’s rolling out now. Official firmware can prove to be a reliable source of leaks because these strings show the actual features that Samsung has spent time and money developing.

The latest One UI 2.0 reveals that the Galaxy S11 aka S20 will come with a feature called Directors View, which allow users to select a subject to focus on and then the smartphone's camera will automatically track them. The feature will reportedly also allow users to get close up shots. It could be very useful for recording interviews or cinematic shots.

Another camera feature was spotted that is believed to belong to the new Galaxy S-series phone — Single Take Photo. The new feature is essentially a mode developed to use AI to take pictures and videos of any scene. It will let you pan around an environment to automatically take the best pictures.

The firmware also reveals that the purported Galaxy S11 will bring back Pro videos. Earlier Samsung phones had a Pro mode in the camera that allowed users to take photos or videos with options selected in Pro mode. Unfortunately, in the recent updates, Samsung removed that feature and limited Pro mode to just photos. The Pro mode, however, will reportedly return for videos now.

Samsung already offers Live Focus effects on its smartphones such as Blur, Big circles, Color point, Spin, and Zoom. Per the report, Samsung is also working on four new modes: Artify, Mono, Side-light, and Vintage.

As for the Galaxy Fold 2, the firmware reportedly reveals that the device will support Super Fast Charging for a minimum of 25 W fast charging or a maximum of 45 W fast charging.

In addition to that, similar to iOS 12, the One UI 2.0 will reportedly also bring a feature called Battery Health to its settings, allowing users to monitor if their phone’s battery is starting to show its age.

The Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy S11 were earlier reported to be launched at the same event, however, a recent report suggests that the second generation Fold device may be launched before the Galaxy S11 series. At the CES 2020, which begins on 7 January, Samsung is also expected to unveil to new affordable devices — Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.