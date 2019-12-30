tech2 News Staff

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch Galaxy S10 Lite and Note S10 soon. Prices and specifications of Galaxy Lite variant were leaked recently that suggested that it might be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset and will offer 8 GB RAM. It is also being speculated that this upcoming smartphone Galaxy S series might be named as Galaxy S20 series instead of Galaxy S11.

For the launch date, a report by Korea Herald reveals that Samsung is expected to launch Samsung S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020 next month. The report suggests that industry sources claim that Samsung will unveil its "new lineup of mid-range Galaxy phones" at the event.

(Also read: Samsung to announce its Neon Artificial Intelligence project at CES 2020)

It is also expected that the company might launch these smartphones in India in January itself.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite expected specifications

The Galaxy S10 Lite is believed to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

According to a report shared by WinFuture, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Notably, Samsung is said to offer the Snapdragon 855 variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in all regions including Europe, and not the Exynos-powered variants that have traditionally been sold in the European countries.

The purported Galaxy S10 Lite is also reported to come with 8 GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Fuelling the device will apparently be a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

In the camera department, as per the report, the Galaxy S10 Lite might sport a 48 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera will apparently have something called 'tOIS', which is tilt-OIS, and it is said to have been achieved by allowing the lens to shift its position by an extra few degrees.

Besides that, there will also be a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Galaxy S10 Lite will apparently come with a 32 MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite expected pricing

As for pricing, the smartphone is expected to be priced at EUR 679.99, which is about Rs 54,000. The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly come in black, white, and blue colour options.

