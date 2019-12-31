Tuesday, December 31, 2019Back to
Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to arrive before Galaxy S11 series

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the back and punch hole camera at the front.


tech2 News StaffDec 31, 2019 12:55:38 IST

Even though Samsung had a rough start with Galaxy Fold in the foldable smartphone market, looks like that the company is not backing out. Rumour has it that Samsung is working on yet another foldable smartphone, expected to be named as Galaxy Fold 2. One major design change that is expected in this handset is, it will fold like a clamshell, just like we saw in Motorola's Razr 2019.

It was earlier expected that this foldable phone might launch alongside the company's upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11, or might be named as S20, series.

Samsungs rumoured Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to arrive before Galaxy S11 series

Samsung Galaxy Fold

But as per a new report by Korea's Yonhap News agency, the company's second foldable smartphone might be available for purchase before Galaxy S11 series. It further reveals that Samsung is in talks with three of the countries' major mobile carriers right now regarding the launch of this handset in February. It is also a possibility that the company might launch this phone at its "Unpacked" event that is also expected to be held in the same month.

As per the report, this rumoured foldable phone might go on sale the same day of its official launch. There is no word if the phone might be available in markets outside of South Korea before the end of February.

The report also suggests that the successor of Galaxy Fold is likely to be cheaper in cost than its predecessor and chances are that it might come with a price tag of mid-$1,000 range.

Several live images of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 have also surfaced online. These images show the clamshell form factor of the phone. These images were shared by tipster Ice Universe on Twitter.

These hands-on images also suggest that the phone might sport a punch hole on top of the display, which will house the front camera. You can also spot a dual rear camera setup that is placed in a pill-shaped module at the back. The handset is likely to come with thick bezels. When folded, the smartphone will show notifications like the timing on the tiny display.

