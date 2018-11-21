Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
Huawei Mate 20 Pro with a 5G-ready chipset to be launched in India on 27 November

Huawei Mate 20 Pro was first launched in October at an event in New York.

tech2 News Staff Nov 21, 2018 07:48 AM IST

Huawei is set to launch the premium Mate 20 Pro, its first smartphone powered by the 5G-ready 7nm Kirin 980 chipset, in India on 27 November, industry sources told IANS.

The smartphone was launched in last month in October at an event in London, where the device was priced at 1,049 euros (roughly Rs 89,155) for the 6 GB RAM variant.

The camera setup on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: Huawei

The camera setup on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: Huawei

Last month, Huawei also confirmed that it was ready to bring its wireless charging capabilities with the launch of the Mate 20 Pro smartphone in the country.

 

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The wireless charger is developed on the Qi standard for universal compatibility, thus, allowing it to identify smartphones, earbuds and other devices and adjust output power automatically to charge them safely. Other notable features of the charger include comprehensive safety protection features through which the device detects foreign objects such as keys, coins and other metal objects and automatically powers off.

In the smartphone business in India, Huawei has so far pushed its sub-brand Honor to compete in the affordable segment, but by bringing more Huawei-branded phones, it is now eyeing a greater pie in the premium segment as well.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications and features

To recall, the Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. The device comes with an IP rating meaning that it is water and dust resistant. It also sports a notch, which houses an advanced 3D facial recognition system. Inside the display, the smartphone also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Powering the device is a 7 nm FinFET Kirin 980 chipset, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. There is also a higher variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of inbuilt storage.

For photography, the Mate 20 Pro has a 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP triple camera setup, while the front camera features a 24 MP selfie unit.

Fuelling the device is a 4,200mAh battery with a 40-watt fast-charger. The smartphone comes sans a 3.5 mm audio jack, however, if it’s any consolation, the Mate 20 Pro comes with 15-watt Qi wireless charging support. It can also charge other Qi-enabled smartphones wirelessly using its ‘reverse wireless charging’ technology.

With inputs from IANS.

