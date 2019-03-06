tech2 News Staff

Having unveiled globally right before CES in February, Samsung is finally ready to launch the Galaxy S10 lineup in India. The consumer tech giant introduced three models of its new Galaxy S10 lineup dubbed as Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E, all three of which are being brought to India.

The event in itself does not hold significant value but does mark a formal entry of perhaps one of the most desirable smartphone in the world right now. Samsung is expected to hold the event in New Delhi with proceedings expected to begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Samsung will not be hosting a live stream of the event on any of its YouTube handles but the company will be hosting a webcast of the event which will be viewable on Samsung India website right about here.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10E: Prices and variants in India

The smaller Galaxy S10 will be offered in two variants — an 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB of storage priced at Rs 66,900 and a 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant which will set you back by Rs 84,900. There will be three colours to chose from as well — prism black, prism white and prism blue.

The larger Galaxy S10 Plus, on the other hand, will be offered in three variants — a 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 73,900; a 8 GB RAM/512 GB storage variant which will cost you Rs 91,900 and an ultra-premium Ceramic back variant with 12 GB RAM and a whopping 1 TB of storage which costs Rs 1,17,900.

The premium 1 TB and 512 GB variants of the S10 Plus will be offered in luxurious white, ceramic white and ceramic black colours respectively, while the base, 128 GB variant will come in the standard prism black, prism white and prism blue colours.

The iPhone XR equivalent, Galaxy S10E meanwhile, will be available in a single variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, priced at Rs 55,900.

There are bunch of offers available on pre-booking the phone right away as well. A detailed breakdown of which can be found here.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10E: Specifications and key features

The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are the true flagships in this line. The phones do look gorgeous and come with price tags befitting their flagship status. The phones feature 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch Infinity-O displays (they have a hole instead of a notch, hence the O). These are, of course, AMOLED panels, and some of the most colour-accurate ones at that. The displays boast of a QHD+ resolution in a 19:9 aspect ratio, and they support HDR10+. A hole in the display houses the selfie camera. A wider hole in the S10 Plus houses two cameras.

Speaking of cameras, rear cameras include 12 MP wide (f/1.5 and f/2.4), 12 MP f/2.4 telephoto and 16 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide cameras. The ultra-wide has a fixed focus. The selfie camera is a 10 MP f/1.9 unit and the Plus model includes an additional 8 MP RGBV depth sensor for 3D face unlock.

The cameras support 4K UHD video recording in HDR 10+ as well as some sort of "super steady video" mode for stabilising footage.

In terms of processing grunt, you're getting an Exynos 9820 SoC while RAM options include 8 GB and 12 GB and storage goes from 128 GB to 1 TB (a max of 512 GB on the S10). microSD cards are still supported.

The batteries are 3,400 mAh and 4,100 mAh units on the S10 and S10 Plus respectively with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Connectivity options here include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. Security is handled by an ultrasonic fingerprint reader that's mounted under the display.

While Apple's iPhone XS and XR use steel frames, the S10 flagships still use aluminium. Both phones have glass backs, but the Plus variant will apparently include a ceramic option.

The phones are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, are running Android 9 Pie and still feature a dedicated Bixby button on the side.

The S10E is a relatively cheaper variant that retails at an iPhone XS-esque price of $749.99. It has a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio, the 12 MP wide and 16 MP ultrawide cameras from its pricier siblings, the 10 MP selfie camera, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage (expandable) and a 3,100 mAh battery.

The in-display fingerprint scanner is now gone and in its stead you get a scanner that resides in the power button on the side of the device. Unlike the S10 and S10 Plus, the sides of the phone are flat. Thankfully, there's no notch, but there is still that hole.

