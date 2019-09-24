Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e reportedly getting major camera updates,including Night Mode for selfies

These Galaxy S10series update reportedly includes Night Mode for selfies, Live focus video and more.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 08:25:00 IST

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is reportedly getting an update that focuses majorly on the camera quality of the series. The update is reportedly coming to Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus (review) and Galaxy S10e (review) smartphones.

As per a report by GSMArena, these updates include Night Mode for selfies, Live focus video, Link to Windows and DeX for PC support. It was also reported that an AR Doodle feature has been added in the camera app, but you can only use this feature in selfies and videos. These updates are now official in parts of Europe.

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e reportedly getting major camera updates,including Night Mode for selfies

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series was launched earlier this year. Image: Tech2

Similar features are already available in the recently launched Samsung Note 10 series. The Note 10 Plus is capable of 3D scanning objects and creating a 3D model that can be used in AR. The models can also be imported to be 3D printed. The camera also enables users to create live AR drawings using the camera app.

These updates are coming to the Galaxy S10 series prior to the Android 10 update. As per the report, all you need to do is download this 1.2 GB update on your phone. Once you do that, you will be on the G97xFXXU3ASIG firmware version, here "X" would be "0" if you have the S10e, "3" in the case of the S10 and "5" if you have the S10+ smartphone.

This update is expected to be available everywhere soon as it will roll out in a staged manner. Currently, it is reportedly available in parts of Europe.

 

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Android 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 to receive Android 10 beta in October: Report

Sep 19, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 to receive Android 10 beta in October: Report
Samsung Galaxy M30s, M10s launched, priced starting Rs 13,999, Rs 8,999 respectively

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s, M10s launched, priced starting Rs 13,999, Rs 8,999 respectively

Sep 18, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30s appears on TENAA ahead of the official launch on 18 September

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s appears on TENAA ahead of the official launch on 18 September

Sep 10, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30s specs leak reveals a 48 MP triple rear camera setup

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M30s specs leak reveals a 48 MP triple rear camera setup

Sep 09, 2019
Apple banking on AI capabilities of iPhone's cameras to win the battle with competitors

iPhone

Apple banking on AI capabilities of iPhone's cameras to win the battle with competitors

Sep 12, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Sep 18, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019