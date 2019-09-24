tech2 News Staff

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is reportedly getting an update that focuses majorly on the camera quality of the series. The update is reportedly coming to Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus (review) and Galaxy S10e (review) smartphones.

As per a report by GSMArena, these updates include Night Mode for selfies, Live focus video, Link to Windows and DeX for PC support. It was also reported that an AR Doodle feature has been added in the camera app, but you can only use this feature in selfies and videos. These updates are now official in parts of Europe.

Similar features are already available in the recently launched Samsung Note 10 series. The Note 10 Plus is capable of 3D scanning objects and creating a 3D model that can be used in AR. The models can also be imported to be 3D printed. The camera also enables users to create live AR drawings using the camera app.

These updates are coming to the Galaxy S10 series prior to the Android 10 update. As per the report, all you need to do is download this 1.2 GB update on your phone. Once you do that, you will be on the G97xFXXU3ASIG firmware version, here "X" would be "0" if you have the S10e, "3" in the case of the S10 and "5" if you have the S10+ smartphone.

This update is expected to be available everywhere soon as it will roll out in a staged manner. Currently, it is reportedly available in parts of Europe.

