Samsung Galaxy S10 pre-orders could reportedly begin as early as 22 February

Samsung Galaxy S10 will reportedly start shipping by the first week of March.

tech2 News Staff Feb 06, 2019 16:20:40 IST

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is currently the most anticipated device that is expected to be unveiled within just a few weeks. If reports are to be believed, the phone could be announced as early as 20 February with the device starting to ship by the first week of March.

Now, adding more weight to the previous reports is a poster from Indonesia that was leaked by Twitter user Reza Naufal, which claims that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on 21 February at 2.00 am (12.30 am IST), with the pre-orders starting on 22 February.

Samsung Galaxy S10 invite. Image: Twitter/Marques Brownlee

Samsung Galaxy S10 invite. Image: Twitter/Marques Brownlee

In addition to that, Samsung has also started counting down days to the event on its official Indonesia website and is taking registrations for interest. The website also mentioned that the ones who register now may win the next Samsung Galaxy for free.

Parallelly, Marques Brownlee has recently shared a video on YouTube that shows off dummy design of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Plus.

The dummy units shown in the video are pretty similar to the renders we have been seeing so far, except that the Galaxy S10 Plus in the video is shown with dual-front sensors.

There is also a smaller — 5.8-inch display — the variant that Samsung will launch, which is rumoured to be called the Galaxy S10E or Galaxy S10 Lite.

