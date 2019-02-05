tech2 News Staff

After the numerous rumours and leaks around the Samsung Galaxy S10, comes along another leak by Slashleaks that showcases the dummy phones of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus in clear images. These can be recognised as the S10 and S10 Plus due to their curved displays.

The photos give out much more clarity than the image renders that had leaked previously.

The S10 which is said to sport a 5.8-inch display can be seen to have a single hole-punch housing the selfie-camera, whereas the S10 Plus with 6.4-inch display sports dual hole-punch with the dual-front camera.

On the back, both the phones sport a triple-camera set up with a slight camera bump.

As per the tweet by Ice Universe, the S9 Plus might be thicker than the S10 Plus. The S9 Plus comes with 8.5 mm thickness, which accommodates a 3,500 mAh battery pack, whereas the S10 Plus is expected to come with a 7.8 mm thickness and house a much larger 4, 100 mAh battery pack.

It seems that the Galaxy S10+ is thinner than the S9+, 7.8mm thick and accommodates a larger battery of 4100mAh. For comparison, the S9+ has a thickness of 8.5mm and only has a 3500mAh battery. pic.twitter.com/tkS6z1YUvN — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 3, 2019

As per previous rumours, the Galaxy S10 is expected to be available in Black, White and Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy S10 "Beyond 1," in the wild. pic.twitter.com/EMquh59Kln — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

The Galaxy S10 trio, plus a 5G phone (S10 X) and a foldable phone are expected to be unveiled on 20 February.

The company also seems to be working on a Galaxy Watch Sport in colours such as black, grey, blue and pink. The watch as per the report in 91 mobiles would be the first sports-focused wearable under the Galaxy brand name.

As per the images on Slashleaks, the watch will feature a round dial and two circular buttons on the frame to control the watch's function. So there is a possibility for the company to drop the rotating bezel feature available on recent models.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.