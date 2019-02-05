Tuesday, February 05, 2019 Back to
Images of Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and Galaxy Sport smartwatch leaked

The watch might be the company's first sports-focused wearable under Samsung's Galaxy branding.

tech2 News Staff Feb 05, 2019 21:51:23 IST

After the numerous rumours and leaks around the Samsung Galaxy S10, comes along another leak by Slashleaks that showcases the dummy phones of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus in clear images. These can be recognised as the S10 and S10 Plus due to their curved displays.

Samsung Galaxy S10 leaked image. Image: Slash Leaks

The photos give out much more clarity than the image renders that had leaked previously.

The S10 which is said to sport a 5.8-inch display can be seen to have a single hole-punch housing the selfie-camera, whereas the S10 Plus with 6.4-inch display sports dual hole-punch with the dual-front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

On the back, both the phones sport a triple-camera set up with a slight camera bump.

As per the tweet by Ice Universe, the S9 Plus might be thicker than the S10 Plus. The S9 Plus comes with 8.5 mm thickness, which accommodates a 3,500 mAh battery pack, whereas the S10 Plus is expected to come with a 7.8 mm thickness and house a much larger 4, 100 mAh battery pack.

As per previous rumours, the Galaxy S10 is expected to be available in Black, White and Green colours.

The Galaxy S10 trio, plus a 5G phone (S10 X) and a foldable phone are expected to be unveiled on 20 February.

The company also seems to be working on a Galaxy Watch Sport in colours such as black, grey, blue and pink. The watch as per the report in 91 mobiles would be the first sports-focused wearable under the Galaxy brand name.

Samsung Galaxy Sport. Image: Slashleaks

As per the images on Slashleaks, the watch will feature a round dial and two circular buttons on the frame to control the watch's function. So there is a possibility for the company to drop the rotating bezel feature available on recent models.

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

