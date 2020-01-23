Thursday, January 23, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 chipset launched in India at Rs 39,999

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that comes with fast charging support.


tech2 News StaffJan 23, 2020 12:48:48 IST

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S10 Lite in India today at a price point of Rs 39,999.

The company had launched another affordable smartphone last week — Galaxy Note 10 Lite that is priced at Rs 39,999. Both the smartphones were unveiled at CES 2020 that was held earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite pricing, availability, sale offers

Coming back to the Galaxy S10 Lite, the smartphone comes in just one storage variant — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage, priced at Rs 39,999. You can now head to the company website to pre-book the smartphone now.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 chipset launched in India at Rs 39,999

The smartphone will go on its first sale on 4 February on Flipkart, Samsung website and some leading retail stores.

As for the launch offers, the company is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the Galaxy S10 Lite offers 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).

Galaxy S10 Lite-1280

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary camera with Super Steady OIS. The secondary lenses include a 5 MP macro and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle cameras. Both the smartphones — Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite has a rectangular camera module at the back. On the front, you will get a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue variants. Fuelling the device is a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

