Samsung to announce its Neon artificial intelligence project at CES 2020

The Neon AI project is being developed by Samsung Technology & Advanced Research Labs (STAR Labs).


tech2 News StaffDec 26, 2019 17:21:10 IST

Samsung has been teasing Neon for quite a while on social media. It appears to be an artificial intelligence (AI) project by its research arm and the company will be announcing more details about it during CES 2020 in January.

Samsung Neon AI project. Image: Neon

Neon hasn’t really revealed any details. It’s being developed under Samsung Technology & Advanced Research Labs (STAR Labs). STAR Labs could be a reference to the Scientific and Technological Advanced Research Laboratories (STAR Labs) from DC Comics, but we can’t confirm that. Samsung’s research division is led by Pranav Mistry who earlier worked on the Samsung Galaxy Gear and is now the President and CEO of STAR Labs.

The company has set up a website with a landing page that doesn’t really mention any details. It only has a message saying, “Have you ever met an ‘Artificial’?” It has been continuously posting images on Twitter and Instagram, including a couple of videos. These images contain the same message in different languages as well, indicating that the AI has multilingual functionality. Mistry has also been teasing Neon on his own Twitter account.

This won’t be Samsung’s first venture into AI since it already has the Bixby digital assistant. However, it never really took off. CES 2020 begins on 7 January and we’ll get to know more about Neon during the expo.

