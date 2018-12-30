Sunday, December 30, 2018 Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could come with a flat screen says new leak

Galaxy S10 Lite will also be shipping with Android 9.0 Pie update out of the box.

tech2 News Staff Dec 30, 2018 11:21 AM IST

Samsung is about to launch its next-gen flagships in the form of the Galaxy S10 series and as rumour has it there are set to be at least three phones this time around. One of them will be perhaps a 5G model which might release after Samsung's Unboxed event. Now we have some rumours about the Galaxy S10 lite which is set to be the cheapest among the three phones.

Samsung S9 Plus. Tech2.

A case render obtained by reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe, shows that the S10 Lite may not have a curved screen like the previous two Galaxy S-series smartphones. Instead, the display will be flat and at this moment it is not sure if the display will have a hole in it as the Galaxy A8S which was launched earlier.

Galaxy S10 Lite will also be shipping with Android 9.0 Pie update out of the box. The S10 Lite could be a competitor to the mid-range smartphones such as the OnePlus 6T and Asus ZenFone 5Z.

 

In more related news, Samsung will be introducing the M-series next month in India with three new smartphones. The devices are likely to be called the Galaxy M10, M20 and M30.

New reports now suggest that the smartphones in the M-series will feature the "Infinity-V" display. Infinity-V is essentially a display with a notch that looks quite similar to the waterdrop or the dewdrop notch which we've seen in devices like the Vivo V11 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Oppo F9 among others. However, it has more pronounced straight lines.

 

 

