As Samsung’s flagship lineup of the year Galaxy S10 series official debut is inching closer, leaks are dripping in abundance from the rumour mill. Just two days back dummy phones of the supposed Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus surfaced on the e-hub and now live photos of the upcoming Galaxy S10 have leaked the design in all its glory.

The leaked live photos obtained by the tipster Benjamin Geskin confirm the details about the Galaxy S10 series that have been hovering around the Internet quite for some time now. The hands-on image originally posted by SaudiAndroid on Twitter shows off the alleged Galaxy S10 Plus featuring hole punch display cutout with dual front cameras at the top left corner. At the back, one can see triple camera aligned horizontally with a heart rate monitor and LED flash module alongside. The purported Galaxy S10 Plus doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor like its predecessor which indicate that the phone might indeed sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

From the leaks revealed in the past and present, one can safely assume that the new Galaxy S10 series will inherit the same old curved bezel-less Infinity display that we have been seeing since Galaxy S8 series release.

Besides Benjamin, WinFuture has posted a gallery of Galaxy S10 renders in three colour coating- Green, Prism White and Prism Black. The renders reveal the three camera layout at the back. The leaked renders and hands-on images closely corroborate with the images shared by Evan Blass recently. Interestingly, Roland Quandt from WinFuture reveals a ‘special feature’ of the alleged Galaxy S10. While previous rumours suggested the phone to support reverse wireless charging, Quandt’s leaked image which appears to be a promo banner shows new Galaxy Buds charging on the Galaxy S10. The buds’ case is tipped to have wireless charging compatibility. The wireless earbuds which look like a refined version of Samsung’s Gear Icon X are said to have recently passed through the FCC. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Buds could come for a cost of around € 149.

Samsung is gearing for its major Galaxy Unpacked event which will take place in San Francisco. The company will showcase its Galaxy S10 series on 20 February a week prior to Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. The South Korean tech giant is widely anticipated to launch accessories including Galaxy Watch Sport and a foldable phone as well at the event.

