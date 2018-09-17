Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S10 was recently rumoured to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor that is said to be provided by Qualcomm.

The phone is rumoured to be the first to support the third-gen ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Now it would seem that the phone could also be coming with an in-display front camera as shown in Imgur. In simple words, the front camera is expected to be placed beneath the display.

Would love to see that In-Display Pop-Up camera in Galaxy S10 (via https://t.co/soJiFz10Ox) pic.twitter.com/k2XbadG19v — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 17, 2018

Also, a report in Sammobile stated that the Samsung's mobile business CEO Koh Dong-Jin is to have spoken to Chinese media earlier this week who mentioned that there might be "very significant" design changes for the Galaxy S10 and the phone might be offered in "amazing" colours. According to a tweet by Ice Universe, the S10 might include colour options such as black, white, green, silver and pink. If both the fingerprint scanner and front camera are expected to be placed in-display then the display is likely to come with thin bezels, giving more display size which has been claimed through previous leaks as well. According to a tweet by Ben Geskin when the selfie camera is in use, the display pixel which is placed above the camera sensor is said to turn transparent to allow passage of light.

Display pixels become transparent around camera, giving it ability to let the light in and take a picture. I hope this will be possible in near future. pic.twitter.com/PqH1q8xcN3 — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 17, 2018

The phone's variant is also said to appear with a five-camera setup with three rear cameras and dual selfie-camera. According to the report in Techno Buffalo, the Korean company is expected to release three different variants.

All these three devices are expected to feature a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 16 MP super wide-angle lens. One of the three devices called the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is said to feature a third 13 MP telephoto lens.

One the variants is also supposed to fall within the budget-friendly zone.

The three variants are claimed to come with a 5.8-inch display for the cheaper model, a 6.1-inch display for the supposed S10 model and a 6.4-inch display for the alleged plus model.

There is still no news about when the phone might be unveiled, but we certainly will be updated by the rumours being churned in the rumour mill.