tech2 News Staff 11 September, 2018 13:42 IST

Samsung Galaxy S10 to use in-display fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm: Report

The Vivo X21 and Vivo NEX use optical sensors while the Galaxy S10 will use an ultrasonic sensor.

The leaks and rumours regarding the Samsung Galaxy S10 are piling up since we saw the release of the Galaxy Note 9 in August. The latest has pointed out that the phone will be coming with the best in-display fingerprint sensor that Qualcomm has to offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2

As per the report by South Korean news outlet ETNews, it would seem that Samsung will be employing the third-gen ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor technology by Qualcomm. As per the report, the first generation was launched back in 2015 and the second-gen was launched last year. The S10 will be the first device to support the third-gen ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

What makes this unique in comparison to the in-display scanners seen on Vivo and Oppo phones is the fact that the latter use optical sensors. The ultrasonic sensor detects the user's fingerprint by sending an ultrasonic pulse against the finger to map the pores and ridges. In comparison, optical fingerprint sensors use light to illuminate the pores and ridges on your finger and make a map.

As such ultrasonic fingerprint readers are much more accurate and fast, compared to optical sensors, as sound can map a very in-depth 3D map of your fingerprint. Optical sensors can only make a 2D image and are also hampered if your finger is wet or dirty. The in-display fingerprint readers on the Vivo X21 and Vivo NEX use optical sensors, while that on the Honor 10 has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, albeit not under the display.

Rumour also has it that the Galaxy S-series and Note-series will not be the only smartphones privy to this technology.

Samsung is reportedly going to bring the in-display fingerprint scanner to many smartphones in its mid-tier price range such as the A-series.

