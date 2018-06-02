You are here:
Vivo Y83 with 6.2-inch 19:9 display, 4 GB RAM and 13 MP camera launched in India at Rs 14,990

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Jun 02, 2018 16:10 PM IST

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on 1 June launched its Y83 device with 6.22 inch 19:9 Full View display in India at Rs 14,990.

Vivo Y83 (FullView Display). Image: Vivo India

The smartphone will be available in black and gold variants across offline stores starting 1 June and will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo's own online shopping channel, the smartphone maker said.

"We are pleased to introduce the Vivo Y83 in our Y series product portfolio with an outstanding performance and superior camera capabilities at an ideal price point," said Jerome Chen, chief marketing officer, Vivo India.

Vivo Y83 is equipped with a 13 MP high definition rear camera with PDAF technology and an 8 MP selfie camera.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor and backed by 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage with an option to further expand it to 256 GB.

The smartphone also includes a split screen feature which can be easily activated by sliding down three fingers to split the screen in two, Vivo said.


Updated Date: Jun 02, 2018 16:10 PM


