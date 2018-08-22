Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch in India: When and where to watch the event live

The sleek device will launch in India along with an S Pen by DJ Koh, global president of Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which launched earlier this month, will finally arrive in the Indian markets on 22 August at 12.30 pm. The event will take place in New Delhi.

The Galaxy Note 9 is one of the most anticipated devices of the year and the launch can be considered on power with an iPhone announcement. You can view the event by clicking here. The event will most likely be live streamed from Samsung India's official Facebook page.

Samsung has been tweeting about the India launch of the new phone on both of its Twitter and Facebook pages. Meanwhile, Tech2 will also be covering the Note 9 launch event live from New Delhi. You can catch our live blog and tweets about the much-awaited device.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The South Korean giant will launch two variants of the device: a 6 GB RAM device with 128 GB internal storage and an 8 GB RAM variant with 512 GB storage. Interestingly, for the 512 GB variant, if you insert a 512 GB microSD card, the device will have a mammoth 1 TB of storage.

It is expected to come in three colour variants: Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Metallic Copper.

In terms of specifications, the phone will have a 6.4-inch QHD Plus display. It packs an Exynos 9810 SoC chipset.

Camera-wise, the device will sport a 12 MP + 12MP  dual camera setup, at the rear and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The primary camera on the Note 9 retains the variable aperture mechanism of the S9 and S9 Plus. The device also packs in a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 9 will also include a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that will come with improved features such as capturing snaps, acting as a remote control for YouTube videos, among others.

Pre-booking for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in India began on 10 August. The 128 GB variant of the phone will be available at Rs 67,900 and 512 GB will be available at Rs 84,900.

