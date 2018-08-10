Friday, August 10, 2018 Back to
10 August, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-order begins in India from Rs 67,900 onwards

Samsung Galaxy Note 9's 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 67,900.

Samsung's latest flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 9, which was launched on 9 August begins its pre-orders in India on the Samsung India e-store. 

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched in two variants — a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 67,900 and the 8 GB RAM with 512 GB of storage priced at Rs 84,900. Samsung's flagship phone comes equipped with a shiny yellow S Pen, a departure from previous S Pens shipped by the Korean giant.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Samsung

Three colour variants will be available for sale in India. These include — Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Metallic Copper. To know more about the pre-order you can head over here.

Samsung is offering a Rs 6,000 cashback on transactions made via HDFC credit or debit card.

The South Korean giant announced that the smartphone will be available globally from 24 August.

Among the two variants, the 512 GB variant can be expanded up to another 512 GB, thus turning it into a mammoth storage device of  1 TB. In terms of the processor, the handset packs an Exynos 9 Series 9810. For US customers, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Samsung's flagship phone also sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display.

It houses 12 MP + 12 MP dual camera setup and comes equipped with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear. At the front, it comes with an 8 MP selfie camera.

In terms of power, the device packs a 4,000mAh battery. It also comes equipped with fast-charging technology as well as wireless charging capabilities and runs Android Oreo 8.1.

