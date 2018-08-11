Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 was launched on 9 August, the pre-orders in India have already begun and the wallpapers are out for you to download as well

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 wallpapers are now available online for download, but not officially. XDADevelopers have made them available and you can head here to download them. They are a couple of wallpapers, mostly on the lines of the yellow-blue-black themed one that we saw when the phone was launched. They look like how those abstract glass painting designs do.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched in two variants — a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 67,900 and the 8 GB RAM with 512 GB of storage priced at Rs 84,900. Samsung's flagship phone comes equipped with a shiny yellow S Pen, a departure from previous S Pens shipped by the Korean giant.

Three colour variants will be available for sale in India. These include — Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Metallic Copper. To know more about the pre-order you can head over here.

Among the two variants, the 512 GB variant can be expanded up to another 512 GB, thus turning it into a mammoth storage device of 1 TB. In terms of the processor, the handset packs an Exynos 9 Series 9810. For US customers, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Samsung's flagship phone also sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display.

It houses 12 MP + 12 MP dual camera setup and comes equipped with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear. At the front, it comes with an 8 MP selfie camera.

In terms of power, the device packs a 4,000mAh battery. It also comes equipped with fast-charging technology as well as wireless charging capabilities and runs Android Oreo 8.1.