Saturday, August 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 August, 2018 16:40 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 stock wallpapers are now available for free download

The abstract Note 9 wallpapers are on the lines of the yellow-blue-black themed original one.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 was launched on 9 August, the pre-orders in India have already begun and the wallpapers are out for you to download as well

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 wallpapers are now available online for download, but not officially. XDADevelopers have made them available and you can head here to download them. They are a couple of wallpapers, mostly on the lines of the yellow-blue-black themed one that we saw when the phone was launched. They look like how those abstract glass painting designs do.

Samsung Galaxy Note Stock Wallpapers available for download. Image: XDADevelopers

Samsung Galaxy Note Stock Wallpapers available for download. Image: XDADevelopers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched in two variants — a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 67,900 and the 8 GB RAM with 512 GB of storage priced at Rs 84,900. Samsung's flagship phone comes equipped with a shiny yellow S Pen, a departure from previous S Pens shipped by the Korean giant.

Three colour variants will be available for sale in India. These include — Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Metallic Copper. To know more about the pre-order you can head over here.

Among the two variants, the 512 GB variant can be expanded up to another 512 GB, thus turning it into a mammoth storage device of  1 TB. In terms of the processor, the handset packs an Exynos 9 Series 9810. For US customers, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Samsung's flagship phone also sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display.

It houses 12 MP + 12 MP dual camera setup and comes equipped with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear. At the front, it comes with an 8 MP selfie camera.

In terms of power, the device packs a 4,000mAh battery. It also comes equipped with fast-charging technology as well as wireless charging capabilities and runs Android Oreo 8.1.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Note 9

Yet another video leak of the Galaxy Note 9 reveals the phone in its entirety

Aug 03, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-order begins in India from Rs 67,900 onwards

Aug 10, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with powerful new S-Pen launched from $999 onwards

Aug 09, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 hands-on video leak reveals thinner bezels than the Note 8

Aug 02, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 prices leaked after getting listed on a Vietnamese website

Aug 09, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Unpacked launch highlights: Galaxy Note 9 goes on sale from 24 August

Aug 09, 2018

science

Parker Solar Probe

What the Parker Solar Probe is chasing on it's 7-year-long study of our Sun

Aug 11, 2018

Meteor Shower

Perseid meteor shower this weekend: Here's everything you need to know about it

Aug 10, 2018

Plastic Ban

New Zealand becomes the latest country to ban single-use plastic shopping bags

Aug 10, 2018

Tesla & SpaceX

A deep-dive into SpaceX — Musk's vision for a privatised Tesla?

Aug 10, 2018