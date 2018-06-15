With launch of the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 9 expected to take place on 9 August, news about the phablet-sized smartphone has gone into overdrive. A new report from Herald Corp hints that the new Note will also feature a brand new ‘Perfect Capture Technology’.

The news publication cites an unknown source, so we do recommend that you take the following information with a spoonful of salt.

According to the leaked information, the Note 9 (among other improvements) will also feature a brand new button. This should bring the total number or visible buttons to four with the volume rocker, power and the third new button on the left side and the Bixby button on the right.

A previously leaked image of a case by Twitter tipster IceUniverse also adds some credibility to this, revealing the new button to be placed closer to the bottom end on the right side of the device sitting a quite a distance from the volume and power keys at the top.

This new button is expected to work like a regular dual-stage shutter button similar to the stuff we have seen on Sony’s high-end Xperia smartphone range.

Samsung as usual is expected to add its own twist to the same, which is why it has been reportedly been termed as ‘Perfect Capture Technology’ which was reportedly also trademarked by Samsung.

Note9's protective case, we see its fingerprint sensor position. pic.twitter.com/acHwdYq64k — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 9, 2018

As per the Korean publication, the button’s primary purpose is to act like a physical shutter key like on a point and shoot. From here, double tapping on the button to open the camera app.

Once the camera app is open, a user can press down on the button half way through to lock focus or refocus from scene to scene and press down further to click.

The report also claims that there is an additional function for the key that will activate video recording as well.

When the camera is not being used, the same button will also be used to easily click screengrabs or screenshots, instead of using a gesture or a two button press.

Samsung is expected to make its upcoming Note 9 a bit more focussed on the camera, more so because its dual-aperture system, did not turn out to be as impressive as expected in comparison with other smartphones from Huawei and Google this year.

Even the camera setup is not expected to follow the new vertical layout of the Galaxy S9 Plus and continue with the horizontal layout as on the previous Galaxy Note 8 but with the fingerprint reader sitting below it.